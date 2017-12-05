Scheana Marie Discusses Marrying Robert Parks-Valletta Prior To Mike Shay Divorce

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have made their reality debut as a couple on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, but the reality star appears to be rushing things with her actor beau.

According to a new report, Scheana Marie gushed over her new romance with Robert Parks-Valletta on last night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, saying that he makes her “so f**king happy.”

Scheana Marie then suggested that she was in a hurry to finalize her divorce from Mike Shay so that she could get married to Robert Parks-Valletta.

“I’m just waiting for that final piece of paper, that divorce certificate and I can get remarried after that,” she explained, according to a report by Radar Online on December 5.

Scheana Marie’s comment took many of her fans and followers by surprise and on Vanderpump Rules, both Lisa Vanderpump and Kristen Doute were quite skeptical about the romance. As for Katie Maloney, she agreed with the women and recently told Us Weekly magazine that Scheana Marie likely moved on from her divorce quickly because she was attempting to run from her split from Mike Shay.

As Katie Maloney explained to the magazine, Scheana Marie didn’t want to deal with her divorce and while it was nice to see her happy, her new romance happened a little fast.

“We’re like, ‘Jesus Christ. This may be a little fast,'” Katie Maloney said.

Scheana Marie announced she was parting ways with husband Mike Shay in November of last year and weeks later, she was spotted attending a Christmas party with Robert Parks-Valletta. Then, weeks after that, the couple confirmed they were dating at a premiere party for Bronzeville in Los Angeles.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were dating when Vanderpump Rules Season 6 began filming, Parks-Valletta was later accused of cheating and today, they are no longer in a committed relationship with one another. Instead, they are friends who continue to support one another as they focus on their individual careers.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Robert Parks-Valletta, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which air on Monday nights on Bravo TV at 9 p.m.