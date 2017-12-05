Darieth Chisolm’s ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Video: Revenge Porn Victim Talks Death Threats From Jamaican Boyfriend

Darieth Chisolm appeared on the set of Megyn Kelly’s new show, Megyn Kelly Today, at NBC Studios. Darieth is a former news anchor for NBC who came to tell her harrowing experience of how revenge porn had a horrible effect on her life. As seen in the below video, Darieth spoke of reconnecting with a man she had once dated and ultimately lived with in Jamaica. After Chisolm decided to end the relationship because of what Darieth described as his controlling behavior, things turned ugly and dangerous.

On one particular New Year’s Day, Darieth received a call at 2 a.m., wherein her ex-boyfriend threatened her life. He harassed Chisolm and even texted her naked photos that he had taken of her when she was asleep. Darieth said she was so afraid and devastated that she could barely breathe after the death threat and unable to understand how a man who had told her that he loved her could flip so violently. The problems escalated when her ex-boyfriend launched a website and splashed her nude photos across the site, along with memes that contained things written about Chisolm that she said were not true.

When Darieth attempted to get the photos removed by approaching Google, she was told she would need a court order to do so. After one month of trying to get the photos off the internet, Darieth ended up paying a service to get the website shut down, which only took a matter of days.

Darieth launched her own website, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, to help other women and men who are the victims of revenge porn to know that they are not alone. Called 50 Shades of Silence, the cause hopes to change the laws regarding cyberstalking.

Former WPXI anchor @DariethChisolm speaking out on cyber bullying NOW on @MegynTODAY. pic.twitter.com/7jcd1KCgiM — WPXI (@WPXI) December 5, 2017

As reported by Megyn Kelly Today, Darieth spoke of how humiliating it felt to go through such a situation, especially amid her ex-boyfriend contacting her friends and business associates, whom he directed to her revenge porn website. However, now Darieth is directing people to 50 Shades of Silence and taking back her power to advocate for legal advances. She plans to make a documentary as well, which she expects to complete by the fall of 2018.