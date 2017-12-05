Harry Styles Ditches Camille Rowe For Sjana Earp? Girlfriend Rumors Die After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans were eager to see if Harry Styles would make his relationship with model Camille Rowe public at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Despite the fact that Camille was slated to appear on the runway, she was nowhere to be seen. The only news that the former One Direction singer made was with his dad dance moves. Plus, it looks like he has already picked the next person to include on his girlfriend list.

Earlier this fall, the rumors of Harry Styles dating Camille Rowe was rampant among his followers. After ending a short-lived relationship with a food blogger, Tess Ward, the 23-year-old singer started being linked to the French-American model.

“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said according to Metro. He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”

Then he was spotted out on a casual date with the 27-year-old model in Los Angeles. He was seen “carrying his girlfriend’s handbag as he led the way,” despite the fact that he was sustaining a wrist injury.

Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017

From the reports, it seemed like “Kiwi” singer was head-over-heels in love with the model. One of the sources told Hollywood Life that he was attracted to her “rock and roll” vibe and for her “really interesting life.”

Many fans wanted to see Camille Rowe and Harry Styles make their romance public like Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine did, but unfortunately, she did not walk 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

After the Shanghai show, the romance between Harry and Camille must have fizzled out as he was already onto the next girl.

“Harry Styles has his eye on Australian model and yoga teacher, Sjana Earp,” reports Daily Mail. “The 23-year-old One Direction star reportedly met up with the beauty on his trip to Australia last week, and enjoyed ‘sexy time’ in Sydney, secretly meeting up with Sjana and ‘hooking up’ with her.”

Sjana is a yoga instructor, blogger, and traveler and currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. On her website, she promotes a 12-week program that she runs for people to find their “inner yogi.”

Harry Styles is currently in Japan to perform two shows in its capital city.