Harry Styles Ditches Camille Rowe For Sjana Earp? Girlfriend Rumors Die After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Fans were eager to see if Harry Styles would make his relationship with model Camille Rowe public at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Despite the fact that Camille was slated to appear on the runway, she was nowhere to be seen. The only news that the former One Direction singer made was with his dad dance moves. Plus, it looks like he has already picked the next person to include on his girlfriend list.
Earlier this fall, the rumors of Harry Styles dating Camille Rowe was rampant among his followers. After ending a short-lived relationship with a food blogger, Tess Ward, the 23-year-old singer started being linked to the French-American model.
“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating,” the source said according to Metro. He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”
Then he was spotted out on a casual date with the 27-year-old model in Los Angeles. He was seen “carrying his girlfriend’s handbag as he led the way,” despite the fact that he was sustaining a wrist injury.
Harry with Camille Rowe back in California-J pic.twitter.com/qopGQV7BtQ
— 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) September 25, 2017
From the reports, it seemed like “Kiwi” singer was head-over-heels in love with the model. One of the sources told Hollywood Life that he was attracted to her “rock and roll” vibe and for her “really interesting life.”
Many fans wanted to see Camille Rowe and Harry Styles make their romance public like Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine did, but unfortunately, she did not walk 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
After the Shanghai show, the romance between Harry and Camille must have fizzled out as he was already onto the next girl.
“Harry Styles has his eye on Australian model and yoga teacher, Sjana Earp,” reports Daily Mail. “The 23-year-old One Direction star reportedly met up with the beauty on his trip to Australia last week, and enjoyed ‘sexy time’ in Sydney, secretly meeting up with Sjana and ‘hooking up’ with her.”
Recently i’ve been lacking a lot of motivation… I’ve allowed cloudy mornings to justify my late and lazy slumber, my pillows to create a fortress against the world and my own mind to consume my soul. I’m human. Every now and then, feeling like this is inevitable. We all know how it goes.. The slippery-dip of excuses; lifes ups and downs. Personally, when I feel like this I do a few things: 1. I allow myself time to rest and recover. Sometimes we feel lazy and lethargic because it is our body giving us physical signs of exhaustion. Perhaps you’ve been pushing too hard, too fast or for too long. It’s okay to relax now and then; breathe in and out and do not much else… ✨ 2. I journal, meditate and read or write… For me, being creative has always energised my cells. It feels great and you can learn a lot about yourself, the world and others along the way! Often this provides answers about WHY I was feeling down to begin with! Try it!! And 3. I force myself to do SOMETHING! It could be getting out of bed, showering, cleaning the house/apartment, going for a walk or even just laying in the sun for a couple of minutes. Doing SOMETHING is always harder to think about, than to actually do. So I often find that once I have started, I am actually more inspired, energised and motivated and that feeling of “doing good, feels good!” Tends to conquer all negativity And lethergy I had been holding and replaces it with new and positive energy and thoughts. If you’re feeling down or unmotivated, just know that it won’t last forever! And the sooner you begin SOMETHING, the sooner you will begin to feel yourself again. Sometimes it is something as simple as structure and regular routine that can help us the most ???? Remember, nothing is impossible. The word itself says “I’m Possible”. ???????????????? Wearing @aloyoga
Sjana is a yoga instructor, blogger, and traveler and currently has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. On her website, she promotes a 12-week program that she runs for people to find their “inner yogi.”
Harry Styles is currently in Japan to perform two shows in its capital city.