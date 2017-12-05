Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ Amid Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson is the latest Netflix star to get the boot amid sexual assault allegations. The actor has been fired from the streaming service’s series The Ranch after three women have accused him of sexual assault.

According to a December 5 report by Entertainment Weekly, Danny Masterson has been written off The Ranch, and has already filmed his final scenes on the Netflix series. However, the show will continue on without Masterson’s character. The remaining cast members, Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliot, will return in 2018 when production on the show resumes without Danny.

Danny Masterson has responded to being fired from The Ranch, saying that he is “very disappointed” in Netflix’s decision to cut him out of the fan-favorite show. Masterson, who previously starred with Kutcher on That 70s Show, reveals that he has continued to deny the “outrageous allegations” brought against him and that he has never been charged or convicted of any crime.

Earlier this year, three women came together to tell the Los Angeles police department that Danny Masterson had assaulted them in the early 2000s. Meanwhile, Netflix’s announcement of the actor being fired from The Ranch comes just days after one of Masterson’s accusers reportedly had a conversation with a Netflix exec about the streaming service’s decision to keep the actor on the show after the allegations were made public.

The upcoming season of The Ranch, which is being called “Part 4,” will include Danny Masterson’s character for the entire season. The new episodes will begin streaming on Netflix on December 15 but will be the last for the actor and his character, Jameson. Danny also recently filmed a Netflix series called Easy, which premiered on the service on December 1.

Of course, this isn’t the first Netflix firing due to sexual allegations. Last month, it was revealed that Oscar winner Kevin Spacey was fired from the service’s series House of Cards after multiple reports of sexual assault against him became public. The show was given one final season, which will not include Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, but focus more on actress Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

Fans are torn about Netflix’s decision to fire Danny Masterson from The Ranch, and only time will tell if the series will be able to hold up without the actor’s character involved in the storyline.