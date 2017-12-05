Maci Bookout And Ryan Drug Use: Does He Still Love Maci And Lashes Out Through Drugs?

Maci Bookout is going through a rough time with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, as she recently learned that he was struggling with drugs. Bookout immediately thought about her son, Bentley, and she wanted to do everything possible to make sure that her son wasn’t hurt in this situation. Maci was ready to protect Bentley and keep him away from Ryan should he continue to drive under the influence. As she expressed on Teen Mom OG, Maci was concerned that he would get to a point with his drug use where he couldn’t come back.

It sounds like Teen Mom OG fans have plenty of theories as to why Ryan is doing drugs. Based on Monday’s episode, fans believe that Ryan’s father Larry may have something to do with his drug use. Apparently, viewers feel that his father may be pushing him a lot and some believe that he still may love Maci Bookout. Of course, Maci moved on from Ryan because he wasn’t invested in making the relationship work, and now she’s married to Taylor McKinney, who has two additional kids. According to a new Instagram comment, Maci Bookout is getting plenty of support for how she’s handled the entire situation.

“Why do you think his wife always talks about him breaking down when he hears your name? Or why did he break down as soon as Larry said that you’re in love with him? He can’t have you so he is going to do his best to make you think he hates you. Didn’t his parents have a picture of you, him and Bently on their wall AFTER you broke up?” one fan wrote on Instagram, questioning whether Ryan still loves Maci.

Another fan wrote, “Larry also was the one the made Ryan propose when Maci was pregnant with Bentley… I feel like Ryan is trying to please his dad and that’s why he’s taking it out on Maci…it’s a cycle and I hope Maci ends it with Bentley.”

Maci Bookout has never talked about her feelings in regards to Ryan. It’s clear that she’s not interested in dating him anymore as she’s happily married. Plus, fans who have followed her journey on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG know that she’s given him plenty of chances and wanted to make things work. It was indeed Larry, Ryan’s father, who was pushing him to get married to Maci, but it was clear that he didn’t feel ready. Maybe there is some truth to the fact that Ryan still loves Maci and is doing drugs to deal with his loss. It’s a theory that he may not be interested in validating, as he’s now married to another woman. The story will continue to play out this season on MTV.

Maci Bookout’s journey with Ryan Edwards’ drug use continues on Teen Mom OG on MTV every Monday.