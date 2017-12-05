Meghan Markle’s Father Living As A Recluse, Proud Of Daughter Despite Their Rocky Relationship

Very little is known about Meghan Markle’s family, but since her engagement to Prince Harry, more details about her past are being uncovered. There have been numerous reports about Meghan’s estranged dad, Thomas Markle, and how he has reportedly confirmed his attendance at the 2018 royal wedding. According to unconfirmed sources, Mr. Markle will be walking down the aisle to give away his daughter on her most special day.

All these speculations have put an immense focus on Meghan’s otherwise private family. In fact, Thomas Markle, 73, has not publicly spoken about Meghan and her royal beau.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan’s dad is now living a secluded life in a small beachfront house in Mexico. When approached by the media for a comment regarding Meghan’s royal engagement, Mr. Markle reportedly asked not to be bothered.

“I can’t speak out of respect for my family. I just can’t.”

Reporters from Radar Online also recently spotted Mr. Markle but were unsuccessful to get a statement from him.

Thomas Markle and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, divorced when she was five years old. A former Emmy-winning lighting director, he is now living in retirement, away from Hollywood. Two years ago, he suffered a serious leg injury, and he filed for bankruptcy last year. It’s certainly a different lifestyle from the one Meghan Markle will be entering when she marries Britain’s fifth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham on December 1, 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Despite being described as shy and reclusive, Thomas’ neighbors described him to be friendly. He’s also said to be extremely proud of Meghan’s achievements, both as a legit Hollywood actress and a future princess.

“One of the first things [Thomas Markle] said was: ‘Have you heard of Meghan Markle?'” Ramon Moreno, the owner of a storage unit Thomas is renting, told the Daily Mail.

“He said, ‘I am her dad.'”

While Prince Harry has met Meghan’s mom, he has yet to meet his future father-in-law. However, according to Express, the prince has already spoken to him over the phone.

According to the Sun, Meghan Markle has had a “fractured” relationship with her father, especially as a teenager. In a home video shot in 1999, an 18-year-old Meghan can be seen driving with a friend on her way to an audition in Los Angeles. When they passed by the neighborhood of Meghan’s dad, the actress’ voice turned somber and said that they weren’t on the “best terms.”

“We’re about four minutes from my dad’s house,” the young Meghan says in the clip.

“From dad’s house you can see the Hollywood sign. But we aren’t going to go there because my dad and I aren’t on the best of terms. I’d like to stop and see if I have any mail, but let’s just say I doubt it.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Meghan and Thomas Markle must have settled their differences. On Father’s Day last year, the 36-year-old actress and soon-to-be princess greeted her dad on Instagram with a touching message.

“Happy Father’s Day, daddy. I’m still your buckaroo, and to this day your hugs are still the very best in the whole wide world.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married in May of 2018 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.