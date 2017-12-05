Did Jax Taylor Cheat? Katie Maloney Says She ‘Knew It Was True’

Jax Taylor doesn’t have a fan in co-star Katie Maloney.

Following a scene from Vanderpump Rules Season 6 in which it was claimed that Jax Taylor had cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Faith Stowers, Katie Maloney spoke out about the accusation.

“It was sad,” Katie Maloney told Us Weekly magazine of hearing the cheating rumors regarding Jax Taylor.

According to Katie Maloney, the rumors were especially hard to hear because Brittany Cartwright is such a sweet and amazing person. As she noted, Cartwright certainly doesn’t deserve to be cheated on and when she first began dating Taylor, Maloney said she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were immediately concerned.

Despite their initial concerns, Katie Maloney said she and her co-stars were pleasantly surprised during the early moments of Jax Taylor’s romance with Brittany Cartwright because he seemed to be behaving. However, after hearing the rumor about Taylor and Stowers, Maloney said she “knew it was true.”

“There was never a question of whether or not it was just a rumor,” Katie Maloney added.

Katie Maloney went on to say that Jax Taylor simply isn’t capable of monogamy.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for a couple of years, Katie Maloney didn’t sound too hopeful for their future and even said that Taylor should be with someone who is more like him. As she explained to Us Weekly magazine, Taylor needs a woman who is on board with having an open relationship and has no problem with “side action.”

Jax Taylor was accused of sleeping with Faith Stowers on last night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and right away, he denied being unfaithful to Brittany Cartwright. As for Cartwright’s reaction to the accusations, she was immediately furious and said that if the report was proven true, she wouldn’t hesitate to leave Jax Taylor and take their two dogs with her.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.