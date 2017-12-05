NBA Rumors: Jahlil Okafor As Bucks’ Plan B If DeAndre Jordan To Milwaukee Trade Fails To Materialize

Rumors and speculations are swirling around the Milwaukee Bucks who are reportedly trading for Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor if they fail to acquire DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers. Will Okafor be a great fit in Milwaukee?

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the NBA teams who dreamt of contending for the title in the 2017-18 NBA season. To strengthen their chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they traded for Eric Bledsoe to boost their backcourt and give them another scoring option. However, the Bucks lost center Greg Monroe in the process, forcing them to look for another big man available on the trade market.

According to Gery Woelfel of Racine Journal Times, the Bucks are making “a concerted push” to acquire All-Star center DeAndre Jordan. Though Jordan has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, the Los Angeles Clippers are still hoping to get a good return. As Woelfel noted, the Clippers are demanding a trade package including Malcolm Brogdon, John Henson, and Khris Middleton in exchange for Jordan.

As most people think, the Clippers’ asking price is too high, especially for a traditional center with free-throw issues like DeAndre Jordan. Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report believes it’s a package which is “unlikely to be workable from Milwaukee’s perspective.” Brogdon and Middleton are currently the Bucks’ best two-way players. Their abilities fit well in the modern basketball, making them more valuable for Milwaukee.

If the Clippers won’t lower their demand, the Bucks may consider targeting another big man on the trading block. According to Woelfel, Milwaukee is also keeping an eye on Jahlil Okafor of the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyson Chandler of the Phoenix Suns. Between the two big men, Okafor makes more sense for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks may consider trading for Jahlil Okafor if they fail to acquire DeAndre Jordan. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Not only he’s younger but he’s also a cheaper alternative for the Bucks. Since being officially removed from the Sixers’ rotation, Jahlil Okafor has been finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love. Okafor wants to be on a team who can give him the playing time he deserves in order to prove himself once again in the league.

Okafor fits the timeline of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is currently considered the face of the Bucks’ franchise. After undergoing a vegan diet last offseason, he managed to show a huge improvement in his mobility and defense. Playing under coach Jason Kidd will further improve Okafor’s skill and will undeniably help him develop into a superstar in the league. Unlike the Clippers, the Sixers aren’t expecting a huge return from Okafor. A late first-round pick or a couple of second-round picks could be enough to convince them to send Okafor to the Milwaukee Bucks.