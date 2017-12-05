‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny’s Frantic Plan To Win Will’s Heart Back After Paul & Will Kiss

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny (Freddie Smith) will do whatever it takes to get the man he wants. Sonny will tell Paul that he wants to give his and Will’s marriage a chance. Viewers will remember that right up until their wedding ceremony, Sonny was doubtful about whether he should marry Paul or not. He will therefore tell Paul that although he cares about him, he now has the chance he thought he would never have. Sonny now can have the marriage and future with Will that he always wanted. Paul will gallantly accept the rejection and wish Sonny all the best.

Victor (John Aniston) will try to be the voice of reason when he hears about Sonny’s decision. After all, Will doesn’t even remember him and hasn’t even shown the slightest interest in him as of yet. Victor will point out the risk he is taking by letting go of a sure thing with Paul, for something that may never happen with Will. Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Sonny will remain adamant that Will is the man for him, even if his decision backfires on him and he loses both Will and Paul.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for December 11-15 indicate that upon finding out that Will and Sonny kissed, he will devise a plan to keep Will. Sonny is playing the end-game and is willing to wait for Will since he realizes that he cannot remember their life back in Salem. He will take a chance and pour his feelings out to Will. He will beg him for a chance to prove to him that what they once had is real. He will tell Mr. Horton that he doesn’t expect him to come back to him, but he wants them to get to know each other again. He will ask Will out on a date as a start to getting reacquainted.

Will has had to adapt to a strange situation in such a short space of time. Will he be up for a romance when he doesn’t even remember the man he is married to? Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, updates, and rumors.