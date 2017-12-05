‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Reveals The Root Of Her Problems With Tom Sandoval?

Ariana Madix suggests a breakup between herself and Tom Sandoval in the Season 6 trailer for Vanderpump Rules but luckily, the pair didn’t call it quits.

While the couple went through hardships as they filmed the sixth season of the Bravo TV reality series, Ariana Madix revealed during a new interview that her issues with Tom Sandoval actually began as a side effect of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship problems.

“I think you see in the trailer that Tom and I went through some stuff so I’ll go ahead and say that that had something to do with it,” Ariana Madix explained to TooFab on December 4.

According to Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s issues, which include cheating allegations, trickled down to other members of the cast, including herself and Tom Sandoval. That said, she didn’t reveal just how the problems of their co-stars impacted her own romance.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval began dating one another after Sandoval’s Season 2 split from Kristen Doute. Since then, Madix, who works alongside Sandoval as a bartender at SUR Lounge, has been starring in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules.

Although Tom Sandoval has expressed interest in getting married to Ariana Madix and spoke of the idea during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, which was filmed during Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding, Madix is less open to the idea. In fact, she told Lisa Vanderpump last year that she doesn’t want to get married or have children.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval may not be on the same page about their future but they seem to be quite happy in their relationship at the moment and continue to enjoy traveling with one another around the country.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.