Karen Pence Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Reprehensible — Just Totally Vile’

When Vice President Mike Pence stood with his wife, Karen Pence, along with First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day, the foursome may have seemed like a happy quartet. However, according to the Atlantic, Karen does not hold a high opinion of President Trump. The publication notes that while Mike was “genuinely shocked” by the leaked Access Hollywood tape, which displayed Trump yucking it up on a bus and talking about grabbing women by their private parts, Karen was “disgusted,” according to a former Trump campaign aide.

“She finds him reprehensible—just totally vile.”

Trump told Mike that he was a man of God whose TV image wasn’t all truthful. Trump left a voicemail message for Pence the evening of the vice presidential debate telling Pence that he had just prayed for him. However, whether Trump truly believes in Mike’s favorite Jeremiah 29 Bible verse — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — is at the center of the piece going viral from the publication.

Pence addressed audiences on the campaign trail with the news that he had just hung up with Trump and passed on the news that Donald told Pence to tell his Indiana crowd, for example, hello. Mike gave a knowing chuckle to the crowd as if they shared a secret about the impossibility of Pence’s boss. However, Mike was dubbed an obedient deputy who believed in the position in which he was placed as the second highest in command, who must defend a boss who calls some white nationalists “very fine people.”

Mike is viewed by the religious right and moderate Christians as a man who potentially lines up with anti-abortion beliefs. Although Pence declined the interview by the Atlantic writer, some folks who knew Mike were tapped for the piece, which speaks of Pence’s transformation from a “fat little kid” to a lean and hungry man who serves at the pleasure of the president.

However, the public might find it hard to reconcile Pence’s conversion to Christianity through a powerful testimony as a young man to his absolute deference to a man like Trump. Mike’s ambition could be a cover buried in religiosity, said one former friend. Meanwhile, Karen married Mike in a Catholic ceremony.

All in all, the biggest part of the article going viral is Karen’s alleged view of Trump, amid wonderings about how a Pence presidency would perform — if that day would be forced to arrive.