Is Lala Kent Engaged And Ready For Babies With Boyfriend Randall Emmett?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appear to be going strong and recently, the Vanderpump Rules star opened up about their super-private romance.

Following her return to Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Lala Kent admitted that while fans won’t soon see her boyfriend appearing alongside her on the Bravo TV reality show, she is definitely quite happy with the movie producer.

“We’re in no rush obviously to get married or have kids because there’s still so much I want to accomplish but yeah, I found my person,” Lala Kent revealed to Us Weekly magazine on December 4.

As fans may have noticed, Lala Kent has been sporting a mysterious diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand. However, according to her latest statement, she and Randall Emmett aren’t ready to walk down the aisle quite yet. That said, they appear to be spending a lot of time together and Kent recently hinted on Instagram that she has grown close with his two children as well.

While Lala Kent has continuously said that she does not want to expose her relationship on camera, she revealed to Us Weekly magazine that producers of the series recently asked Randall Emmett if he would ever make an appearance on Vanderpump Rules. As for his response, Emmett allegedly told Bravo TV that he would join the show only if they agreed to pay him one hundred million dollars, which is what his company is worth.

Although Lala Kent has yet to mention her boyfriend by name, she did respond to an article on Twitter about herself and Randall Emmett by stating that their relationship is no longer a secret.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

As fans will recall, Lala Kent faced accusations of dating a married man throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, Randall Emmett’s marriage to actress Ambyr Childers appears to have ended long ago. While there isn’t much information available in regard to their assumed divorce, the former couple seems to be civil with one another, and even communicates on social media from time to time in regard to their two daughters.

