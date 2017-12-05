WWE Rumors: Top Superstar To Miss ‘WrestleMania 34’ Event In 2018

When the WWE’s WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view arrives in 2018, one of the more popular superstars from the roster appears to be off the card. Recent WWE rumors and reports have surfaced that fan-favorite superstar Chris Jericho will probably not appear on “the grandest stage of them all.” Instead, the man who is known as the “Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla” will be on tour with his group, which is the reason the SmackDown Live superstar has been away from WWE programming for several months now.

On Tuesday, Soumik Datta of Sportskeeda reported that the recent announcement of the Fozzy tour dates seems to confirm Jericho won’t be available for WrestleMania 34. Jericho’s rock band starts their 2018 tour on February 28, and it runs through April 8. That final stop on the Fozzy tour takes place in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, which is many miles away from where WWE will be hosting WrestleMania in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fozzy will be touring with several other bands with stops ranging from Texas to Chicago to New York during this 2018 leg of their “Judas Rising Tour.”

The following photo was posted to the Fozzy Instagram showing all of the stops for the upcoming tour.

There had previously been WWE rumors circulating that Chris Jericho might not be a part of the Royal Rumble event due to his touring obligations, and it appears he’s going to be away from the ring for quite some time. However, he has scheduled himself to compete in a high-profile match for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jericho will go face-to-face with the man he had been engaged in a battle with on social media and in interviews when he takes on Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12. That particular event is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

So for WWE fans who want to catch Jericho, the best bets will be that epic match from NJPW or the upcoming Fozzy tour at a nearby venue. If Jericho remains out of WWE for a good bit of time past WrestleMania 34, there’s also the big Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, which is Jericho’s cruise event set for October of next year.