Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, And More Inspire Fitness In The 2017 Love Advent Calendar

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Jourdan Dunn, Kate Upton, Karlie Kloss, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the beautiful models, including many Victoria’s Secret Angels, involved in the Love Advent Calendar for 2017. This will be the seventh year for LOVE Magazine’s Advent celebrity video calendar.

The 2017 Love Advent Calendar has a fitness theme, #STAYSTRONG. It’s also about what women want to do. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are well known for staying in shape with boxing. Jasmine Sanders and Kendall Jenner have both released boxing-themed videos.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid are powerful advocates of physical fitness and health. Kendall Jenner, Bella, and Gigi Hadid enjoy a variety of healthy, fun physical activities they love to do.

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, is following in Gigi’s footsteps with significant success. Bella and Gigi are both soon to be featured in the 2017 Love Advent Calendar, but the suspense builds as Gigi and Bella’s videos have not yet been posted. Kendall Jenner’s Love Advent video was published on day four. Kendall Jenner offers a quote in her boxing video below.

“When you get asked to shoot the Advent Calendar it’s highly flattering. It’s a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self, and always a good time.”

Gigi Hadid is quoted in the Love Advent trailer video, explaining her feelings about the 2017 Love Advent Calendar. Gigi expresses enthusiasm about the project she, her sister Bella, and close friend Kendall Jenner are all participating in.

“It’s celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries.”

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid are into physical fitness and tough training. They always exhibit “a strong self.” Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner often stress how important it is to stay fit. Kendall Jenner’s video is innocently athletic and shows Kendall’s determination.

Fitness activities in the 2017 Love Advent Calendar vary, but there will be plenty of sprinting, tennis, push-ups, and weightlifting. Bella Hadid will reportedly work out with a giant tractor tire in her video. Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella will reportedly be attempting an impressive show of strength.

Katie Grand’s UK fashion magazine, simply titled LOVE, wants to inspire fitness but also freedom for women, with their 2017 Love Advent Calendar, according to Emily Ratajkowski.

In sharp contrast to Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s fitness videos, Emily Ratajkowski has decided to show the importance of carbohydrates in maintaining the body. Emily’s video is all about fun and freedom.

Urban Daddy quotes Emily Ratajkowski about her sexy and playful fun with spaghetti video.

“In the wake of women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about ‘modesty’ and ‘our responsibility’ as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it ‘easier’ for the rest of the world. I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear a short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do.”

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid as well as Emily Ratajkowski, support the rights of women to do what they “want to do,” whether that is jumping into a boxing ring, or rolling around in spaghetti. But, does any this inspire fitness?

Gigi Hadid in rose-colored glasses Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Fitness is important to everyone, not just models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi, and Bella. While the 2017 Love Advent Calendar is about having fun, it also shows the many sides of health and fitness. Mostly it shows fitness doesn’t have to be a chore. All the models are having fun and enjoying their different styles through exercise.

Unlike Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid, not everyone can be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but everyone can aspire to be their personal best. Everyone can grow to enjoy something that’s physical enough to help them stay in shape. One interpretation of the 2017 Love Advent Calendar could be an introduction to the variety of fitness activities.

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski are all staying in shape by doing “what they want to do” in the 2017 Love Advent Calendar.