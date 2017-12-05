Ryan Edwards Opens Up About Coming Off Drugs On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 7

Ryan Edwards was seen leaving treatment after just three weeks on last night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG Season 7.

During a scene with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, the longtime reality star opened up about his time in the facility, revealing that the first several days of his stint in treatment were the most difficult.

“The first four days were kind of hard because I felt horrible,” Ryan Edwards admitted, according to a report by OK! Magazine on December 5.

According to Ryan Edwards, he plans to continue his recovery by talking to a therapist once a week. However, if that doesn’t work, he is ready to make a new plan to stay sober.

After leaving rehab, Ryan Edwards was seen speaking to his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, who told him that his therapist informed her that he was in a very scary place with his addiction before entering treatment. At that point, Edwards came clean about his behavior before rehab, admitting that he would frequently lie to Standifer about where he was going in order to hide his drug use.

In another scene, Ryan Edwards was seen talking to his mother about his custody situation with Maci Bookout. As he explained, Bookout wasn’t responding to his efforts to see their son, nine-year-old Bentley. So, he was planning to show up to her house and confront her about spending time with the child.

Right away, Ryan Edwards’ mom made it clear that she did not think that was the best idea.

A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married on the Season 6 finale episode of Teen Mom OG in March and as they drove to their ceremony, Edwards was seen nearly nodding out while driving down a highway. At the time, Standifer expressed concern for her husband and questioned the longtime reality star about his potential use of Xanax.

Days after the small ceremony, Ryan Edwards entered treatment for substance abuse.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.