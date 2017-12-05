‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra No Longer Trying For Another Baby

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have decided to put their baby plans on hold for now. The couple, who were planning and trying to have another child together, have reportedly stopped trying for the time being.

According to a December 5 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s family won’t be expanding in the near future. The pair has decided to hold off on having another child together for many reasons. However, the biggest reason is due to the fact that Lowell recently checked herself into rehab to deal with the suicidal thoughts and feelings that she had been having.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell has struggled with depression and anxiety a lot in the past. In fact, her depression got worse after giving birth to daughter Nova. Catelynn revealed on a recent episode of the show that she was afraid those feelings could return if and when she had another child.

A source close to the Teen Mom OG couple reveals that Catelynn Lowell has been worried about her postpartum depression returning, but when the pair bought their new house, Tyler Baltierra started talking about having another baby and how much he really wanted a son. Now that Catelynn has entered rehab for treatment for her depression issues, the baby plans have been put aside to focus on more pressing matters, such as Lowell’s mental health.

Catelynn and Tyler are reportedly focused on Lowell’s health and making sure that she gets to a better place mentally, as well as adjusting to her medications. When Catelynn returns home she may be taking some medications that can impact pregnancy. Catelynn Lowell is said to be turning to Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood, who recently went through a similar situation. Not only does Amber understand Catelynn’s mental issues, but she also recently decided to quit taking medication used to treat her mental issues and is now pregnant with her second child.

Amber Portwood could be a great resource for Catelynn Lowell. The Teen Mom OG co-stars are good friends, and Amber has struggled with many of the same issues in the past, including suicidal thoughts. Now, Amber has the chance to help her friend as she deals with her own depression and anxiety battles.