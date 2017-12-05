Gretchen Rossi Reportedly Demands Raise For ‘RHOC’ Season 13 After Peggy Sulahian’s Firing?

Gretchen Rossi is reportedly in talks to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County and if she does, she will allegedly be requesting a substantial raise.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series will recall, Gretchen Rossi starred in a full-time role on the show for five seasons before leaving the show after her Season 8 proposal to longtime boyfriend Slade Smiley, who had been starring on the series since Season 1.

“Gretchen is willing to return, but producers know she will only sign if they offer the kind of money she can’t refuse,” a production insider told Radar Online on December 5.

According to the report, Gretchen Rossi is hoping to be awarded with a Season 13 salary comparable to that of longtime stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Although the salaries of the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County have never been confirmed by the network, it has been reported that Gunvalson made a whopping $750,000 for appearing on the 12th season.

Although the number may seem large for someone who hasn’t been featured on the show for some time, the Radar Online source said that Bravo TV producers were open to offering a substantial amount to Gretchen Rossi because they are allegedly confident that she will bring the much-needed drama to Season 13. After all, Rossi will never make up with Judge and her relationship with Gunvalson appears to be thriving.

Gretchen Rossi and Tamra Judge have been at odds with one another for some time time and just months ago, after Rossi put Judge on blast for her estrangement from daughter Sidney, their feud reached an all-time high.

While Gretchen Rossi hasn’t been featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past several seasons of the show, she did appear briefly on Season 12 alongside friend Vicki Gunvalson.

As fans have seen on social media, Gretchen Rossi and Vicki Gunvalson have gotten extremely close in the years since Rossi left the show and have maintained a friendship both on-screen and off.

Radar Online also revealed that the show’s newest star, Peggy Sulahian, would not be appearing, nor will returning housewife Lydia McLaughlin, who rejoined the show after previously starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 8.