‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Digs Dirt On Victor, The Future For Niktor, Hilary Losing GC Buzz?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease exciting happenings in Genoa City and a lot of drama. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will realize the scandal might cost her GC Buzz, Victor (Eric Braeden) will continue to be a person of interest, and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) needs to look for information which can be used against the Mustache. The Mustache might also deal with relationship issues within the family. Spoilers hint Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) might decide to reach out to Victor and repair their relationship.

Niktor Reconciliation

Nikki left Victor and decided to pursue a romantic relationship with Jack, but they called it off after a short time. With Nikki back to being single again, Young and the Restless spoilers tease she might find a way to win back Victor’s good graces. Nikki and Victor were estranged because of The Mustache’s involvement with Chloe and for indirectly causing Adam’s demise. Niktor has been together for decades, and they might find their way back to each other’s arms during the holidays. After all, the yuletide season has always been a time for reconciliation.

Hilary Meet Karma

Hilary has always been a woman in full control, but she wasn’t able to brace herself for Jordan’s rash move. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary will ultimately bounce back. However, right now, she will be at the mercy of the public. She will realize how hard it is to be on the receiving end of a scandal, especially after it started affecting GC Buzz.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Devon (Bryton James) will help his ex-wife out of this fix. As noted by Soap Opera Spy, Hilary will have a first-hand experience of being the victim. Although it was unethical for Jordan to leak those personal pictures, Hilary provoked him to make such a horrible decision. Right now, Jordan is out of town for an assignment and Hilary need to clean up after her own mess.

Young and the Restless casting scoops reveal Jordan will be back in town soon. However, it remains to be seen if Hilary can get her life back in order before her spiteful ex-boyfriend returns to Genoa City.

Tessa’s Undercover Mission

Tessa is backed into a corner today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Lgbr67ssZa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers tease GCPD will have a mission for Tessa, and they don’t care about anything other than proof which can help them catch Victor. Paul wants to help Christine catch Victor, and spoilers suggest he will use Tessa to get the information he needs. Tessa is not exactly Victor’s confidant, but Noah can help bridge the gap between them. He might also include Tessa in family gatherings, and this will help her gather intel about the Mustache.

Dealing with Victor will be dangerous, and Tessa needs to use her brains to accomplish this mission. Young and the Restless spoilers tease she will try to stick to her instructions, but she might change her mind and put herself in mortal danger.