Final Picture Of Charles Manson Released: Photo Taken Moments Before The Cult Leader Died

Charles Manson probably hoped the world would never see the photo of him chained to his bed, moments before he took his last breath. However, someone took a picture of him, and it has since gone viral. The picture shows Manson tied to his bed and in agonizing pain from his swollen colon.

While many people had hoped that Manson would have been killed years ago via the gas chamber, many people voiced on social media that his death was not a happy event. Others couldn’t help but rejoice that he was gone so his victims’ families finally would have peace.

The 1960s cult leader loved to see people squirm when he touted that he was immortal and he would never die. According to the Mirror, the California prison wasn’t allowed to inform the press of Manson’s medical condition. They had to keep his frail condition a secret because even mass murderers have the right to privacy.

In 1971, Charles avoided being killed in the gas chamber after California temporarily ruled that capital punishment was unconstitutional. Even though he escaped the death penalty in the 1970s, death finally found him on November 19 at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, California.

Chained to the hospital bed and needing oxygen to breathe, the 83-year-old cult leader did not show a hint of regret or sorrow for anything he had done. Moments after the picture was taken, Charles Manson died. His official cause of death was due to a condition called “megacolon,” which means his colon was swollen up to three times the normal size.

Final photograph of Charles Manson chained to his hospital bed, according to the Mirrorhttps://t.co/9u0aP3gD39 pic.twitter.com/pqj6ZsAXn7 — CieloDrive.com (@Cielodrivecom) December 4, 2017

Manson was treated in a secure room in Bakersfield, California. He was connected to many tubes, which were keeping him alive. He had a bald head, and his eyes were closed. It is hard to believe he is the same man who caused so much terror in the 1960s. While he never killed any of the seven victims, he ordered his followers to go on a rampage in Los Angeles in 1969.

One person close to the one who took a picture of dying Manson hoped that the photo would help his victims. The source added that the cult leader had a “slow and painful death.”

“Every day he was alive he taunted the relatives of those he killed. Never once did Manson show remorse. He often boasted, ‘I am the most dangerous alive’. He bragged he was immortal. Asked if he cared about his crimes he said ‘What the hell does that mean, ‘care’?”

Instead of mourning Charles Manson, the source believes that his victims should be remembered. Many people agree with the inside source, including Sharon Tate’s sister.

Manson’s next parole hearing would have been in 2027.