Mueller Getting Closer: Deutsche Bank Loaned Jared Kushner $285M – Now Donald Trump’s Personal Account Exposed

President Donald Trump has had his personal bank account information exposed – at least to Robert Mueller. As seen in the above photo, Trump attempted to hear a question from a journalist upon his return to the White House above the roar of Marine One, on Monday, December 4. However, by Tuesday, December 5, news was breaking about the personal bank account information of Trump being accessed by Mueller. According to the Guardian, Trump has had his personal banking information given to Mueller.

As a result, Deutsche Bank is trending on Twitter, with more than 30,000 tweets surrounding the bank thus far. That’s because Deutsche Bank is Trump’s biggest lender. Now the bank has been forced to submit documents after Mueller, the special prosecutor, began looking into any alleged Russian ties to Trump and issued a subpoena that has made it obvious that Mueller is researching Trump’s personal financial transactions.

Trump’s personal banking information may reveal whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin in 2016 regarding the presidential election. Trump’s son-in-law also has ties to the bank, with Kushner’s company receiving a $285 million Deutsche Bank loan, according to the Washington Post , a mere month prior to Election Day.

Deutsche Bank reportedly gets subpoena for Trump accounts https://t.co/o7moXOUquu — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 5, 2017

The $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank was an all-important loan that was a piece of a refinancing deal for a Manhattan property close to Times Square. However, Kushner’s important role in his father-in-law’s presidential campaign and the timing of the Deutsche Bank loan are under scrutiny.

The Deutsche Bank information could expose to Mueller a plethora of information about how the Trump Family operates with Russia or others. Whatever it reveals, Deutsche Bank noted that the institution always cooperates with authorities. Trump has not yet begun a Twitter storm over his personal Deutsche Bank information being given to Mueller, but previously Trump has said that such a move would be a “violation” by Mueller. Not only are the president and Kushner clients of Deutsche Bank, but Ivanka Trump and Kushner’s mother, Seryl Stadtmauer, also belong to Deutsche Bank.

NEW: Robert Mueller subpoenas Donald Trump’s Deutsche Bank accounts Don’t forget Deutsche Bank had a major role in a $10B Russian money laundering scheme, paying US & UK over $670M in civil penalties; also gave Kushner $285M loan right before Election Dayhttps://t.co/TV0hoJjgqG — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 5, 2017

On Twitter, the relationship between the bank and Trump’s family are being debated, along with the potential outcome of Mueller’s research into the president’s personal bank accounts.