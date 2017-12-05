‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Looking For Love With Online Dating?

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham may be single and ready to mingle. The MTV mom has officially decided to take to the internet to try her hand at an online dating app. Abraham, who is the mother of one, daughter Sophia, has reportedly signed up for the app in hopes of making some connections.

According to a Dec. 5 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham has signed up for the dating app Bumble. In her online profile the Teen Mom OG star describes herself as an “international celebrity, business mogul, New York Time Best Selling author,” a CEO and a safe sex advocate. Abraham also mentions her businesses, which include frozen yogurt shop, Froco, furniture store, Furnished By Farrah, and her children’s boutique, named after her daughter, Sophia Laurent.

In her Bumble profile, Farrah Abraham reveals that she is looking for to connect with people who are “intelligent, creative, and open minded.” However, Farrah tells the site that she did not join the app to find love. In fact, Bumble, which is known for being a dating app, and was even used by Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer in a recent episode, has many features.

Abraham says that she joined Bumble Business, which is a part of the app that helps business owners connect to one another online. There is also Bumble BFF, which helps people find friends and then the dating section, which helps users find love. While Farrah seemingly isn’t interested in online dating at the moment, she might eventually change her mind. The Teen Mom OG star has been dating Simon Saran on and off for years, and their relationship always keeps fans guessing.

Earlier this year Farrah Abraham appeared on a little dating show hosted by MTV and ended up on a date with a fellow MTV star, Asaf Goren from Are You The One? The date was featured during an episode of Teen Mom OG, but it seemed that the two never went on a second date together. Currently, Abraham claims that she has “no time for dating.”

Although Farrah Abraham was allegedly fired from Teen Mom OG due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry, she’s been keeping herself busy with other projects. She recently appeared at the adult entertainment nightclub, Gossip, in New York, and she is even launching her own line of lingerie.