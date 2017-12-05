Billy Bush on Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, There are Witnesses

Reacting to reports that President Donald Trump questions the authenticity of the recording in which he allegedly brags about improper sexual behaviour against women. Billy Bush is disappointed at the Presidents denial of the authenticity of the recording. The president allegedly said, “grab them by the p—-y” in the 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ tape. In a New York Times commentary, Billy Bush expressed his concern that Trump told close friends that he may not be the person talking on the tape.

The leaked recording was first reported by The Washington Post in October 2016. The audio captures Trump boasting about kissing, groping and attempting to have sex with women to Bush as they rode along. Trump dismissed the discussion on the tape as, “locker-room banter”.

Bill Bush reacting to the latest report of Trumps allegedly denial of its authenticity says there are witnesses. Reports by the Times reported that the President was raising doubts about the authenticity of the recording. President Trump has allegedly been telling close friends and allies including a Republican senator that the tape may be fake.

Billy Bush continues to affirm that the tape is authentic and that there are witnesses. Bush says that there are seven witnesses including him. Bush was fired from his job after the tape was released. The former Access Hollywood host is not happy with President Trump for denying the authenticity of the tape.

Bush pledges his “respect and admiration” for the 20 women that have come forward. The former Access Hollywood reporter decided to come forward because of the women that accused the President of sexual misconduct. Billy Bush believes the women that claim the President abused them.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Billy Bush appeared on The Late Show on CBS to reaffirm his position on the authenticity of the tape. Bush calls out President Trump for trying to discredit the tape, reminding the President of witnesses. Bush has not mentioned the witnesses by name but none of the alleged witnesses has come out in support of Bush.

The recent accusation of inappropriate sexual misconduct popular and influential people in America is disturbing. Equally disturbing is the allegation against the number one citizen of the U. S. Billy Bush does not believe 20 women will come together to discredit the President without just cause. Bush remains alone for now until more witnesses corroborate the authenticity of the recording.