Are Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Still Together? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Speaks Out

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be together at the moment but they went through a seriously rough patch while filming the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a new report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made it through production on Season 6, surprisingly enough, but they didn’t do so without causing trouble for the other couples of the show, including Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

“They are together now, as you can see on social media,” Ariana Madix said during an interview with TooFab on December 4.

During last night’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor was accused of cheating on Brittany Cartwright with longtime guest star Faith Stowers, who has been featured on the show for the past couple of years. Although Taylor denied being unfaithful, Cartwright wasn’t quick to believe him and threatened to leave him — and take the dogs.

The allegations caused quite a stir among Jax Taylor’s co-stars and according to Ariana Madix, the drama between him and Brittany Cartwright had a ripple effect on other couples from the show.

“Anything that happens with any one couple, somehow ripples into all of the other people,” she said.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been facing hardships throughout their reality television careers and over the summer, they chronicled many of those struggles, including decisions for their future, on their reality spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

As fans will recall, Jax Taylor faced pressure to marry Brittany Cartwright from her family during production on the spinoff but because they had only been dating for about a year and a half at the time, Taylor resisted those pressures. That said, he and Cartwright have continued to face questions about their future in recent months as they continued to live and work with one another in Los Angeles.

Jax Taylor began dating Brittany Cartwright after meeting in Las Vegas and quickly moved her into his West Hollywood apartment.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.