‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy Brown Slammed For ‘Lavish’ Shindig With Ami Home Battling Cancer

Fans of Alaskan Bush People are aware that Ami Brown continues her battle with cancer away from the Alaskan Bush, as the family has moved to civilization for the matriarch of the family to continue her treatments. The latest news coming from the Alaskan Bush People family has to do with Billy Bush, the family’s patriarch. He recently turned 65, and he commemorated the day by throwing himself a “lavish party,” which is the description Radar Online has written about the event.

From what is reported by the media site, it isn’t clear if Ami joined the family at this celebration or not.

“Radar Online has exclusively learned that there may have been one very important person missing the festivities — Billy’s longtime wife Ami, who is still fighting for her life against deadly late-stage cancer!”

With that said, Billy Brown is now the target of some unsavory comments online from people who can’t understand how anyone can go out and celebrate their own birthday with their soulmate at home fighting for their life.

One reader writes, “I do not know the family dynamics at play here BUT I will say if my mother or wife could not celebrate with me because she was too sick and terminally ill, I would NOT be in the mood to celebrate at all.”

Below is a picture of the family last year getting ready to celebrate Christmas in Browntown. This year, Christmas brings the Brown family to civilization.

Have you heard? Christmas is coming early to Browntown tonight on @discoverychannel! A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Dec 7, 2016 at 11:31am PST

It appears some Alaskan Bush People fans have analyzed the situation via the pictures the family posted, so they weren’t as quick to jump the gun and bash Billy Brown. One reader conveys that Billy’s reported “lavish” beach party looks more like a family dinner in a restaurant near the water.

They added, “Ami probably wanted him away with kids and family to have nice dinner.”

This is not the first time Billy Brown has been called out for putting his own needs above the needs of his wife Ami during her illness. The Christian Post reports back in July how fans of Alaskan Bush People were peeved at Billy for the remarks he made about leaving the Alaskan Bush when learning they needed to get Ami to civilization for treatment.

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Gives Rare Update On Mom Ami, Confirms Second Round Of… https://t.co/VxHn6NzB70 — ω๏๏∂y (@CurrentSocials) October 21, 2017

Fans thought Billy “made it seem he had it worse than her,” writes the Christian Post. Billy Brown had said that the Alaskan Bush was the only place where he “truly felt free.” He went on to say that “I don’t know how I’m going to live without it.” This was his reaction when realizing the family would have to move so that his wife could receive life-saving treatments for her cancer. People were angry, and their comments online at the time conveyed just how angry they were.

It is still not known if Ami missed out on that birthday dinner, but some of the fans online conveyed that getting to know Ami via viewing the Alaskan Bush People show, she would want the family to take a break and have a little happiness while she battles this disease. From what the pictures show, it appeared to be a family dinner.