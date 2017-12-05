‘Blood Princess’ Eugenie Instrumental In Helping Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Romance Bloom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent the first six months of their relationship dating in secret. The couple recently revealed that they never spent more than two weeks apart. How did they manage to do this? Sources reveal it was Prince Harry’s first cousin Princess Eugenie who helped his cousin nurture true love with his future bride. What are the details?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up on a blind date in London in July 2016, and the attraction was instant. Finding the right woman was only one step for Prince Harry. Allowing the couple to get to know each other without the pressure of the media was key to creating a relationship that was worth the media hassle.

On their third date, the couple flew to Botswana where they had five uninterrupted days, but that was an anomaly. The couple needed a team of friends to help them out.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, who spoke to ABC News, Harry flew to Canada when Meghan was filming Suits. He explained that Meghan’s friends were instrumental, as they would “open up their doors,” and host dinners so the two could discreetly get together.

“Keeping Harry and Meghan’s relationship under wraps was a cloak and dagger operation. Of course Meghan had a job on Suits so she couldn’t fly around as much as Harry could, so when he had the time he would jump on the plane, fly into Toronto.”

In London, Scobie suggests that Harry also had the right team around him to help keep the romance a secret, including his very close cousin, Princess Eugenie.

“The other couple that Harry and Meghan often went on double dates with is his favorite cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her partner, Jack Brooksbank.”

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie was responsible for first introducing Harry to Chelsy Davy.

According to Express, Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle have become close friends. The two couples are quite inseparable now.

“They have all become great friends. Eugenie loves Meghan to bits and believes she is perfect for Harry.”

In fact, they are all so close, the two couples may be going on a vacation together. Blood Princess Eugenie is a master of discretion, and the two couples could easily go on a holiday with out the curious media in tow.

“They are thick as thieves and may even all go on holiday together soon. Eugenie has lots of friends who could let them stay and be discreet, away from prying eyes.”

Coud this possibly mean that Princess Eugenie could be in Harry and Meghan’s wedding? Meghan could also return the favor when Eugenie finally ties the knot with Jack Brooksbank. Many had surmised they were the next wedding, so perhaps Eugenie and Jack will marry after Meghan and Harry.

Honey9 points out that about year ago this time, Prince Harry issued a statement asking that the press and media requesting they not bother his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle. He also asked the media not harass her family, as the Prince was unable to help protect them.

Now, a year later, the couple is engaged and planning a May wedding. This all could not have happened without Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle’s discreet Toronto friends. Imagine what fun they could have, retelling their stories at the wedding dinner!