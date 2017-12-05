Anastasia Knyazeva: 6-Yr-Old Russian Hailed ‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Has 500,000 Instagram Followers

A 6-year-old Russian child model is being hailed by thousands of her online fans the “most beautiful girl in the world.” According to fans, 6-year-old Anastasia Knyazeva, who has amassed about 500,000 Instagram followers, is the new Thylane Blondeau, the famous French model who was hailed the “most beautiful girl in the world,” nearly a decade ago, at the age of six.

Anastasia’s fans also believe she would one day supplant her compatriot, Irina Shayk, as Russia’s top model. Shayk shot to fame in 2007 after she emerged as the face of Intimissimi.

Anastasia has already established herself as a successful child model. She is being represented by President Kids Management, according to the Daily Mail. She has featured in several major campaigns by major brands, such as Chobi Kids, Amoreco, and Kisabiano. With her doll-like facial features and blue eyes, she has amassed a huge fan base on Instagram. Last October, she was voted the face of Little Miss Aoki, a line from the children’s couture house Mischka Aoki, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite her age, Anastasia maintains a busy schedule as a model and finds the time to regularly update her Instagram account with her latest photoshoots. Updates to her Instagram account, run her by her mother, receive thousands of likes and hundreds of comments by fans from around the world.

“OMG.. I think she is the most beautiful girl on the earth!!” “She really looks like a doll.”

Anastasia’s mother, Anna, began sharing photos of her angelic daughter on social media in the summer of 2015, when she was only four years old. However, some social media users have criticized Anastasia’s mother over the exposure she is giving her very young daughter, saying it is inappropriate for a young child. Others argue that by allowing Anastasia to wear makeup and pose like an adult on social media, her mother risks attracting unwanted attention to her daughter, and that it makes her vulnerable to abuse.

Some even accused her mother of exploiting her daughter for personal gain.

The controversy recalls the fierce online debate sparked when nine-year-old Russian child model, Kristina Pimenova, who rose to fame in 2014, and was proclaimed the “most beautiful girl in the world,” after her social media accounts attracted global attention. Her mother, Glikeriya Pimenova, regularly updated her daughter’s social media accounts, including her Instagram account, with photos of her daughter. Critics accused Glikeriya of sexualizing her 9-year-old daughter.

However, Glikeriya defended herself against critics, saying she always took care to avoid posting sexually suggestive photos of her daughter online.

“I am certain in my mind all her photographs are absolutely innocent.”

Kristina, who is now 12 years old, later immigrated to the U.S. where she secured a contract with LA Models. She appeared on the cover of Vogue Bambini at the age of seven, and became the face of top designer labels, such as Roberto Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and Benetton.

Thylane, daughter of the French footballer Patrick Blondeau and Veronika Loubry, has also been modelling since she was four years old. At the age of six, she became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue Enfants. Thylane, who is now 16 years old, and is signed with modelling agency IMG, was named the face of one of French designer Lolita Lempicka’s perfumes. She has also appeared on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana, and Jean Paul Gaultier.