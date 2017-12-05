Miranda Lambert On Blake Shelton Divorce: ‘This Is Something That Will Scar Her Forever’

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have already moved on with their respective partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani, but it seems that the 34-year-old songstress is still hurting inside. According to a new report, the “Vice” hitmaker is haunted by her ex-husband’s unexpected divorce filing more than two years ago.

“The cold-blooded way Blake blindsided Miranda with divorce, drove her out of his life, and then shoved his romance with Gwen in her face is something that will scar her forever,” an insider told Life & Style.

Lambert tried to keep away from the spotlight after her highly-publicized divorce from Shelton. She instead let her songs reveal the truth about her relationship with the 41-year-old country superstar. The blonde singer launched her new album The Weight of These Wings last year and this gave her fans a chance to find out the cause of their split.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will,” she told Billboard.

Some of her songs talk about heartbreaks including “Ugly Lights,” “Runnin’ Just in Case,” and “Keeper of the Flame.” According to a source, Miranda Lambert is ready to slam Blake Shelton even more with her upcoming songs like how her ex-husband didn’t work hard to save their marriage. His relocation from Oklahoma to Los Angeles to be a coach on The Voice allegedly contributed to their split.

Their source claimed that Miranda will write lyrics about how Blake became distant. They allegedly used to laugh at Hollywood and its many posers, but now she thinks that his actions were all a lie as he embraced his new career. A separate source added that there will be some songs that will upset Gwen too like how she and the Pistol Annies member are complete opposites.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Miranda Lambert revealed that she was caught off guard with her divorce from Blake Shelton. The songstress met the “God Gave Me You” hitmaker when she was only 21. They were together for 10 years and were married for four years, but the divorce was so quick that she is still processing everything and figuring out what happened.

Miranda admitted that marriage is a tough business and they both gave it their best college try. She also proclaimed before that divorce is not an option because she was taught that if she gave it her everything, then it will work out. Unfortunately, that’s not how it ended up for her and Blake; and her perception on marriage has also changed so fans may probably not see a wedding happening soon for her and Anderson.