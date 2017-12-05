Meghan Markle: Prince Harry’s Fiancee To Receive Hostage Training From British Special Air Service

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiancée, is set to receive hostage training from the British Special Air Service. The SAS unit form an elite squad of the British army and they train members of the royal family for potential emergencies. The training is standard procedure for members of the royal family, and most members have undergone the necessary training. Prince Charles and Princess Diana have also reportedly undergone this training as royalty in the spotlight need to be prepared for life-threatening situations.

According to Independent, the military training will focus on preparing Meghan Markle on what to do should she find herself in situations such as being held hostage. Markle will learn how to alert others of her real dilemma. She will be taught how to convey that she is being held against her will with distress signals should they make a video recording of her. Distress signals that she could be taught include using key words, facial micro-expressions and other techniques to convey the message that she has been kidnapped or taken hostage.

Before leaving @NottinghamAcad, Ms. Markle received a posy from students at the school. pic.twitter.com/A61Za5InPH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Another important aspect of being taken hostage is understanding your captors. Meghan will undergo basic psychology training so that she will know how to deal with the perpetrators. She will also be taught to assess the situation and when to try and escape. For this purpose, knowledge of how to escape restraints such as duct tape or zip ties will be invaluable.

Meghan Markle’s life as a royal will also see her change various aspects of her life. She will have to adjust to being under close scrutiny from both the public as well as being under the constant supervision of a security team. Spontaneous visits will become a thing of the past as her comings and goings will now be closely monitored. A simple visit to the hairdresser will now be carefully organized and monitored. According to an expert, her security team will be briefed on the location of her hairdresser and where all the exits of the building are.

Prince Harry and Suits actress Meghan Markle are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.