‘The Voice’ Viewers Slam Miley Cyrus Over Bizarre ‘Big Bird’ Dress

Miley Cyrus showed off another pretty bizarre outfit choice on last night’s episode of The Voice (December 4), and it’s safe to say that viewers of the popular NBC singing show had some very strong opinions when it came to the star’s latest unique fashion choice.

Shortly after The Voice fans accused her of wearing a pink trash bag on the show during an episode last month, Miley attended the latest live show wearing a dress made up almost entirely of puffy yellow tulle.

The unique fashion choice had a slew of social media users claiming the “Younger Now” singer was channeling her inner Big Bird from Sesame Street as she continued to battle it out with her team, made up of contestants Ashland Craft and Brooke Simpson.

Several The Voice viewers chimed in on Miley’s fashion choice on Twitter, poking a little fun at the star’s huge yellow ensemble.

“Is Miley dressed as Big Bird or Mac and Cheese? #Thevoice,” asked Twitter user @davestandal after seeing Cyrus take to her red spinning chair in her bizarre yellow dress. “I am all about expressing yourself but I think Miley got it wrong this time,” added another, alongside the hashtags #TheVoice and #bigbirdwantshisfeathersback.

Other The Voice fans compared Miley’s giant yellow dress to a lemon, a shower loofah, and a taco shell, while others called for her stylist to be fired and joked that she’d had toilet paper thrown over her.

“Miley… did you intend to look like big bird?” another Twitter user tweeted to the star on December 4, adding that they thought she was wearing a “ridiculous outfit!!”

“Whoever dresses Miley needs to be slapped,” said @serenarae731 of Cyrus’s dress choice during the live broadcast. “Now she’s wearing a taco shell #TheVoice.”

“What in the actual f*** is Miley wearing? #TheVoice” another bluntly added of her fashion choice.

But while the majority of comments on Cyrus’s dress weren’t exactly positive, others were just a little kinder to the star on the 280-character site.

Comparing her to a sunshine, The Voice viewer @runlikeagirl said that they loved Cyrus’s “playful spirit and confidence” after seeing her boldly sport the huge yellow number.

But it seems like Miley wasn’t letting all the attention – either positive or negative – get to her over her somewhat bizarre outfit choice.

The singer proudly showed off a photo of herself posing in her red The Voice chair on social media during the show, where she praised contestant Ashland Craft.

Cyrus’s latest controversial fashion choice came mere weeks after the singer wore another huge ensemble to the live shows that also got viewers talking.

During the November 21 episode of the show, Miley donned a gigantic pink tiered gown that swamped her body, which many fans tuning in to see the star battle it out with fellow coaches Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton, compared to an overhauled trash bag.