Ubisoft’s ‘World In Conflict,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag’ Free For A Limited Time This December

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and World in Conflict, Ubisoft will give away free copies of the complete game on Play PC for a limited time. To access the free copy of the games, users have to log in to their Uplay account and download the game. Once the game is in their library, they can enjoy it as long as they want.

World in Conflict, the company’s real-time strategy game has been around for a decade. As a way to give back to gamers, Ubisoft will offer the game as a free giveaway from Dec. 4, 9 a.m to Dec. 11, 2 a.m. PST. Users can download the complete copy of the game together with the Soviet Assault expansion without paying anything. Ubisoft will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Assassin’s Creed by allowing users to download Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag for free from Dec.12, 6 a.m. to Dec. 18, 2 a.m. PST. Users can keep playing games downloaded through Uplay during the giveaway period for life.

Ubisoft’s giveaway comes just in time for the holiday season, and it doubles as an early Christmas present from the company. On its blog, Ubisoft had more to say about their giveaways.

‘World In Conflict’ In Review

Ubisoft Massive developed the real-time strategy game World in Conflict. The game is set in a 1980s alternative universe where the Soviet Union succeeded in invading the United States. The player serves as the commander for the American unit who leads skirmishes in the air and on land in various parts of the country. There is a solo campaign mode for the game, and you can also play the online multiplayer setting.

‘Assassin’s Creed’ Franchise

Ubisoft will offer Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag for free download. The story revolves around the pirate Edward Kenway who raids the Caribbean Sea to make a name for himself. The player will become involved in the conflict between the Templars and the Assassins while plundering isles and searching for lost treasure.

New challenges await you in Ancient Egypt this December. Check out the updates coming to Assassin's Creed Origins. https://t.co/W4eb2CaKQ9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 1, 2017

Aside from the giveaways, the company’s website also revealed they will release an update for Assassin’s Creed Origins this month. The new content will include the Horde mode-style for the quests and a new difficulty level – the Nightmare mode.

While waiting for the new upgrade, gamers can download Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and World in Conflict for free.