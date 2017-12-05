King Tutankhamun’s Dagger Among Several Bronze Age Artifacts Made With Meteoric Iron

The Iron Age was a time when civilizations learned how to make tools and weapons that were far more durable than the bronze tools from the preceding generation. But a new study suggests that the Bronze Age also had several historical artifacts, including King Tutankhamun’s dagger, that were actually made from iron. More interestingly, the iron apparently came from meteorites, substantially backing up recent claims that some iron tools from the Bronze Age used meteoric iron as one of the build materials.

The research was led by Pierre and Marie Curie University mineralogist Albert Jambon, who studied several Bronze Age iron artifacts from different parts of the world, including a number of Shang Dynasty artifacts from China, a Turkish dagger from around 2500 BCE, Egyptian beads from around 3200 BCE, and King Tutankhamun’s iconic dagger. With the help of a portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, Jambon analyzed the various items, while also avoiding the risk of damage. This analysis yielded a surprising finding, according to the Daily Mail — all of the artifacts were made with meteoric iron.

As further explained by a press release posted on BrinkWire, there are some meteorites created after the destruction of celestial objects. Assuming these meteorites are made up of core material, they would mainly contain iron, as well as nickel and cobalt, with the iron being usable if the objects crash through our planet’s atmosphere and onto the surface. That would have allowed the people of the Bronze Age to create iron artifacts without having to smelt the ore.

“This is the basis of smelting in furnaces, a breakthrough that marked the beginning of the Iron Age,” the researchers wrote, as quoted by BrinkWire.

“With smelting, Iron Age cultures could forget rare extraterrestrial metal and tap into terrestrial iron ores, which were far more abundant and easier to procure.”

The new study also backed up a previous paper that had suggested the blade of King Tutankhamun’s dagger did not feature any earthbound iron but was possibly made with iron from a fallen meteorite. According to History.com, examinations of the iron dagger in the 1970s and 1990s had inconclusively hinted that its blade traced its origins to a meteorite, but it was only this decade when a multinational team of researchers used portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometry — the same technology used by Jambon — to conclude that the blade’s iron, nickel, and cobalt composition hinted at “extraterrestrial” origins. The researchers also noted that the materials were similar to those that made up a meteor found in Marsa Matruh, a seaport city about 150 miles west of Alexandria, Egypt.

Although the above study got a lot of press last year due to the legendary status of King Tutankhamun and his dagger, the new paper doesn’t just corroborate earlier research on the Egyptian boy king. With the discovery of other artifacts apparently made with meteoric iron, researcher Jambon believes that all iron used in the Bronze Age came from meteorites, thereby contradicting earlier theories that hinted at more conventional, terrestrial sources.