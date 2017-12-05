Many fans were shocked when it was confirmed that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are officially together after months of romance speculations. Initially, the pair were good friends before their relationship turned into something more than that. However, new reports are suggesting that the ex-girlfriend of Ian Somerhalder and the Scream Queen actor’s romance is currently on the rocks.

E! News reported that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell are likely to end their relationship soon. The news outlet shared numerous sources revealed that things are getting rocky between them as they have not been seen together for quite some time now. It added that the couple is not as serious as they were a few months ago.

An unnamed source told the publication that the ex-ladylove of Ian Somerhalder and the 29-year-old actor have been away from each other since the end of summer. Another tipster told the entertainment news outfit that Nina Dobrev’s hectic schedule is one of the main reasons behind it. As a matter of fact, the girlfriend of Glen Powell is reportedly starting a new project very soon.

“There hasn’t been an official ‘split’ but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart.”

Reports suggest that Nina Dobrev and Glenn Powell had not been into any major quarrels. In fact, an additional insider said that the Hidden Figures actor avoids relationship dramas as much as possible. Fans have also noticed that neither of the two had posted a photo of them together during this year’s Thanksgiving.

Adding fuel to the fire are the reports claiming that Glen Powell had unfollowed Ian Somerhalder’s former partner on social media. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that Nina Dobrev and her beau have yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of The Vampire Diaries star and Glen should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Nina Dobrev might be reunited with Ian Somerhalder. Victor Chavez / Getty Images

Meanwhile, there have been reports claiming that Nina Dobrev could possibly be reunited with Ian Somerhalder in the up and coming The Originals Season 5. Most fans think that the husband of Nikki Reed would join the series after he told Variety that he misses all the cast and crew of The Vampire Diaries. The former beau of Glen Powell’s girlfriend added that he would treasure all the lessons and experiences he gained while filming the now-defunct series.

“I think the bonding of this cast and crew — that’s who you miss most of all when you leave these things. It’s not performing everyday. You miss the cast and you miss the crew. You miss all the people who make it work because you effectively become a family.”

In July, Julie Plec confirmed that The CW would begin airing The Originals Season 5 in 2018. However, the network has yet to confirm the rumors claiming that the lead stars of The Vampire Diaries will be involved in the spinoff series. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell, and Ian Somerhalder!