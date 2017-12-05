Why Kate Middleton Won’t Be A Bridesmaid At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding

Wedding preparations have been underway since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was announced last week. It’s only been a few days but many details have already been revealed, such as why the wedding is happening so soon and what kind of cake they’ll be having. People have been buzzing over Markle’s wedding dress, which many believe will be designed by French designer Roland Mouret. Moreover, it was reported that Harry already picked his brother Prince William as his best man, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody.

Curiously, royal expert Marlene Koenig believes that Kate Middleton, 35, won’t have an important part to play in the nuptials, and the reason is quite simple.

“The Duchess of Cambridge barely knows Meghan,” she said, per an InStyle article.

Middleton’s choice not to be included, however, shouldn’t be taken as a personal slight to the Suits actress and Prince Harry. The reason, she explained, will be due to some important royal considerations that need to be taken into account.

“For another, she is the future queen consort when William becomes king after his father, and would unlikely be an attending person to another royal bride,” explained the royal expert.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are set to wed next May at Windsor Castle.

Additionally, tradition dictates that the honor of being a bridesmaid is usually reserved for single ladies (Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011). Middleton could become the Matron of Honor instead, but it probably won’t happen since she didn’t do so at her own sister’s wedding. As reported by Mirror, the Duchess refused because she didn’t want to upstage Pippa Middleton in her wedding to millionaire businessman James Matthews back in May.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile as they are joined by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after their wedding at St. Mark’s Church in May 2017. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Marlene Koenig, the author of Queen Victoria’s Descendants, added that Kate Middleton won’t have a role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials as she’s due to give birth to her third child with Prince William in April. By then, the royal princess will have her hands full with three children. Middleton is likely to stay in the pews for the ceremony, however, Koenig added.

Speaking of the royal tots, Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t just be attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding, they’ll also be participating as members of the bridal party, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

Koenig said that he won’t be surprised if the royal siblings were “dolled up” while walking down the aisle as a page boy and a bridesmaid during the wedding ceremony.

“George and Charlotte are Harry’s only niece and nephew, so it would be a real shocker if they were not included,” she explained.