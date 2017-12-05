Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Participate In Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s May Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promise to have a wedding filled with family and close friends. This includes the Queen, who plans on attending the wedding, as well as Prince William who will be Harry’s best man. What other family members are participating in the joyous union of Meghan and Harry?

According to the Sunday Times, Harry’s adorable nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be walking down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, as page boy and bridesmaid.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson stated to the paper that this wedding will be a family affair.

“The wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved.”

Back in May, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who at the time, were ages 3 and 2 respectively, participated in their first wedding, when their aunt Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a lavish ceremony.

Their mom, Kate Middleton, was in charge of the young children, making sure the kids behaved, and she had her hands full. Prince George was seen reprimanded and in tears after he stepped on his aunt’s expensive dress, but the rest appeared to have gone smoothly under Duchess Catherine’s watchful eye.

When their uncle Harry marries the Suits actress, they will have been a year older and a bit more experienced in their role. They will be pros!

There is some speculation that the daughters of Meghan’s best pal, brand ambassador Benita Litt will also be in the wedding. Meghan affectionately calls them her “fairy goddaughters.”

Currently, there is no expectation that Kate will be participating in the wedding. She is scheduled to give birth to a third royal baby sometime in April.

Some royal experts have stated that she will not be asked to be a matron of honor, or participate in any other way as she does not know Meghan. Yet, the future bride and groom have publicly stated that they have spent a lot of time with Kate and Prince William, and of course Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry and Meghan live in Nottingham Cottage, which is just around the corner from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Harry is reportedly there so often that William has joked that he is happy his younger brother will be getting married and not raiding his refrigerator anymore!

The Inquistitr recently reported that Kate Middleton has become Meghan Markle’s “mentor and confidante.” Having been in her exact same spot, Kate is reportedly now showing Meghan the royal ropes. They are sharing a bond that is stronger than that of future sister-in-laws.

Justin Tallis / Getty Images

As previously reported, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is set to take place sometime in May 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meghan and Harry have spent a lot of time at Windsor Castle, so this is a perfect venue for the newly-engaged couple.

SaveSave