First Earthworms Born In Artificial Martian Soil: Could Farming On Mars Be Possible?

It may not be actual soil from Mars, but a team of Dutch scientists was able to grow two baby earthworms in simulated Martian conditions. This was part of a broader series of experiments designed to help scientists find out whether humans, assuming they can exist on Mars, can grow crops and farm on the planet’s surface.

Wageningen University and Research Centre biologist Wieger Wamelink, who led the new study, created the ersatz Martian soil by mixing NASA’s soil simulants with pig manure, then adding live adult worms to see if they could produce offspring under the simulated conditions. As noted by a Wageningen press release, the soil simulants came from a volcano in Hawaii and a desert in Arizona, representing mock versions of Martian and moon rocks respectively, while pig slurry was used in lieu of human waste, which would theoretically be used to fertilize Martian soil.

The researchers decided to try growing earthworms in the mock Martian soil as future Mars settlers might have to set up closed ecosystem models for sustenance on the Red Planet, according to Space.com. Because such ecosystems are expected to make use of waste materials and dead organic matter, earthworms would facilitate the breakdown of the organic matter, with bacteria continuing the process. That would result in the release of nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and other plant nutrients. The worms’ ability to dig burrows would also help by aerating the soil and allowing for more effective plant watering.

According to Wamelink, the earthworms’ ability to improve the soil’s structure was a game-changer, as earlier experiments showed that water was not able to properly penetrate the soil. And with baby earthworms growing in the artificial Martian soil, that proved the worms can thrive in such ecosystems, at least on a short-term basis.

The new study suggests that earthworms might be able to grow in Martian conditions, but it isn’t the only one to hint that the Red Planet’s conditions could be conducive to life, and also conducive to farming. According to Gizmodo, the International Potato Center was able to grow potatoes in simulated Martian conditions, blending fertilized soil with dry desert soil to facilitate growth. While more research may still be needed, the experiment showed some promise, as potatoes are a mainstay of many human diets, and farming them in space could give Martian settlers a good staple food.

Although the findings of the new study suggest that farming on Mars could be a plausible venture if human settlers can make their way to the Red Planet, there are still some concerns to keep in mind, Space.com noted. The lack of weathering on Mars’ surface means that sharp edges in the soil likely won’t get worn down like they do on our planet. Furthermore, Martian soil contains heavy metals, which could also prove to be dangerous to earthworms. As such, the researchers hope to conduct further studies to address the aforementioned concerns.