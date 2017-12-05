Chelsea Handler Fires Off Lewd Insults At Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Chelsea Handler, the comedian-turned-activist, hurled insults at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders over the weekend. In an interview on Friday’s episode, Sarah Sander’s name came up during the conversation. Handler proceeded to interrupt her guest and call Sanders a “harlot,” “trollop” and “w****.”

When asked about Sanders, Handler exclaimed, “That Harlot that they’re dressing up and trolloping out every day?” according to Fox News.

“I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she has six foot long eyelashes, she’s got cleavage and summer w**** lipstick all over her face. Can you believe what they turned her into? A proper trollop.”

Handler is known for her controversial political humor, however, many fans were quick to jump on her recent characterization of Sanders as being too harsh. In addition to this, many viewed Handler’s remarks to be quite anti-feminist.

One particular commenter on social media posted an old quote from Handler on the importance of women respecting other women with open arms. Others on social media made it clear that they took notice of Handler’s disparaging comments about Sanders.

“Showing your true colors of lifting up women… Huckabee-Sanders is more of a lady than you can ever fathom being.”

Chelsea Handler received backlash after calling Sarah Huckabee Sanders lewd names and bashing her appearance. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Another user noted that Handler practices many of the beauty tactics that she’s chastising Sarah Sanders, “before you call Sarah Huckabee Sanders a w**** maybe you should check some of the stuff you have posted on Instagram.”

Another mocked the double standard that Handler appeared to illustrate on social media saying, “Just an FYI to everyone… APPARENTLY Chelsea Handler can call Sarah Huckabee Sanders a W**** and keep tweeting, but if you return the favor to her, you are suspended.”

It was previously reported that Handler announced that Netflix would end its run of Chelsea after the completion of Season 2. In a statement, Chelsea Handler said it was her decision to end the show so that she could focus on political activism in the future.

Handler said that she will continue her partnership with Netflix by creating a documentary in which she will engage with people she does not speak to enough. Handler said this includes people of different ethnicities, religions, and political philosophies.

Chelsea has made a name for herself as a prominent critic of the Trump administration and her newest comments against Sanders are just the latest in a long line of jabs at the White House.

Chelsea’s comments against Sanders come about 28 minutes into the latest episode of Chelsea, titled “Dinner Party: Scandalous.”

Chelsea Handler Blames Republicans For Texas Church Shooting

Chelsea Handler previously came under fire when she looked to Republicans as the cause for the horrific Texas shooting massacre. Handler blamed Republicans for the south Texas church shooting which left more than 20 people dead, according to Fox News. Many details about the massacre and the gunman’s identity were still unclear after the deadly mass shooting. Following her comments, Handler received some major backlash.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

The liberal comedian, who hosts a talk show on Netflix, was assumed to be referring to Republican support for the Second Amendment and opposition to gun control legislation, per a Washington Times report.

The former Chelsea host has gone after the GOP before on issues surrounding gun control.

“Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

At about noon on Sunday, a gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing more than 20 people and leaving at least 10 people wounded, according to initial estimates from state and county officials. The numbers have yet to be confirmed by law enforcement.

Chelsea Handler’s comments received criticism throughout social media. Many chastised the star for politicizing the event while it was ongoing.

One Twitter user wrote, “Does your career depend on you being a vile, callous person, or is that a personal choice?” While another commented, “You are a terrible human being,” and another added, “Are you really that ignorant?”

Handler also posted a photo on Instagram demanding gun reform and discussing various mass shootings around the country including Virginia Tech, Tuscon, San Bernardino, Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, and more currently Sutherland Springs.

Chelsea also went after President Donald Trump after he tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

The comedian responded in a negative manner to Trump by saying, “You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets.”