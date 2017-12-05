Meghan Markle Might Have A ‘California Girl’ Style Wedding Gown As Guessing Game Begins On Who Will Design It

Amid all the anticipation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming May wedding, royal watchers are also looking forward to the actress’ wedding gown. And while the bride-to-be has yet to give any specific details on that matter, it has been reported that she already has a specific style in mind.

In a recent report by ABC News, it has been alleged that the 36-year-old Suits star will likely add a touch of her personality on her wedding gown. Apparently, the American actress is keen on showing off her style, especially since all eyes will be on her.

According to the outlet, Meghan Markle previously described her personal style as a “California girl” and “relaxed.” Apparently, the actress will most likely combine those traits with the formality of the royal family in her wedding gown.

If it did come to fruition, it’ll be interesting to see how it will stand out from the tradition of royal wedding gowns in the past.

And since the countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding began, the guessing game as to who will get the coveted role of designing the dress also intensified.

Several media outlets came up with a list of possible designers who might be given the once in a lifetime chance of creating an important masterpiece for the royal family.

Meghan Markle reportedly wants a “relaxed” wedding gown. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Among the designers on the list is Meghan Markle’s close friend, Misha Nonoo. According to reports, the London-based fashion designer was the one who set up Prince Harry and the actress on a blind date.

Interestingly, Nonoo also designed the actress’ white button-down top, also known as the “husband” shirt. The said apparel became an instant hit after the Suits star wore it during her first public appearance with the British prince at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

With Meghan Markle’s special connection with Nonoo, combined with her British roots, makes her a good candidate to design the highly-anticipated wedding gown.

Meghan Markle’s friend who introduced her to Prince Harry is reportedly considered to design the wedding gown. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Many are also rooting for Princess Diana’s longtime favorite designers Catherine Walker and Amanda Wakeley. Apparently, both have couture shops in London’s Chelsea district, making it very convenient for the royal couple.

Their portfolios are obviously quite impressive as well. Wakeley has already worked for famous personalities, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie, and of course, the late Princess Diana.

Walker, on the other hand, also became famous for Princess Diana’s iconic style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very vocal about their desire to pay tribute to Princess Diana. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want the Princess of Wales to be part of their wedding day, many believed that it will be a good tribute if the actress picks one the famous designers.

“It is days like – days like today when I really miss having her [Princess Diana] around and miss being able to share the happy news,” Prince Harry revealed during their engagement interview. “But, you know, with the ring and with everything else that’s going on, I’m sure she’s, she’s with us.”

“Obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to — to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan Markle added.

The royal couple will tie the knot next year. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Another designer on the list is the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite, Jenny Packham. Apparently, she has already created stunning formal dresses and gowns for Prince William’s wife and is very much aware of the standards of a royal bride.

Meanwhile, fashion expert Joe Zee, who is also a friend of Meghan Markle, suggested that she might consider British designers Erdem or Stella McCartney. He also noted that it’ll be unlikely for her to choose Alexander McQueen because he feels like “Kate owns that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement last week, will tie the knot on May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.