Angela Blackwell Sentenced: Killed Newborn By Putting Baby In Refrigerator, She ‘Felt Trapped’

In 2016, Angela Renee Blackwell, 28, killed her 4-day-old son by putting him in the refrigerator. The woman has an IQ of 58 and is described by South Carolina Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively as being “very childlike.” According to People, she was sentenced on Thursday for the crime.

Blackwell was sentenced to five years in prison for killing her son, Lewis, who died from hypothermia. The same day as her sentence, she pleaded guilty to “infliction of great bodily harm.”

Lively stated that the newborn boy never had a chance. She also explained that Angela Blackwell doesn’t seem to understand her crime. She added that there doesn’t seem to be any malicious intent. Defense attorney Mike Lifsey added that the “very childlike woman” was acting out of extreme stress.

Blackwell took what is called an Alford plea. It is pleading guilty but maintaining innocence. With this type of plea, the defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Originally, Angela Blackwell was charged with homicide by child abuse. If she were convinced of this crime, she could have been sentenced to life in prison. However, the state ended up offering her a different charge that didn’t have as severe of a penalty.

The child was discovered on February 27, 2016. Around 8 a.m., someone called 911, in which emergency personnel responded to Blackwell’s home in Chester, South Carolina.

“You can hear Angela in the background crying out, ‘I killed my baby. I killed my baby.'”

The mother had a different story at first. She claimed that she found Lewis in his bassinet cold and not responsive. However, investigators knew something wasn’t right. The baby’s body temperature was so cold that it didn’t even register on the equipment.

Later, Blackwell changed her story, stating she woke up at 5:30 a.m., breastfed the baby, and then put the child on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator. Then, she closed the door and went back to bed.

“I think that may have been the only place to put him so she wouldn’t hear him cry. It is February and it is cold outside and she has nowhere else to go. No one was helping her and she was completely consumed. She was tired and frustrated and she felt trapped.”

Lively added that Blackwell does not understand the consequences of her actions and that it is obvious when talking with her. The defendant’s attorney said that there was no intention to kill the child, even though she confessed to the crime.

“[She] is a woman who has a 58 IQ. I don’t know what happened there. There is no maliciousness. She had gone to all the prenatal appointments. She said she was very, very stressed and she didn’t mean to hurt her baby.”

The report also states that the woman comes from a difficult background and grew up in poverty. In school, she was in special education. She lived with her husband and eight other individuals in a home that was filthy and in deplorable conditions.

Lively added that during sentencing, Blackwell asked for a Christmas miracle. She wanted to go home to her older son, a 4-year-old that is in the custody of social services.