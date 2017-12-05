Kim Kardashian Brings Back Taylor Swift War By Posting This ‘Famous’ Throwback Pic

Did Kim Kardashian mean to start another feud with Taylor Swift? On Monday, the reality star posted what looks to be a shady post on her Instagram account. It was a throwback picture of herself on the set of Kanye West’s music video shoot for his hit single “Famous” from last year.

In the photo, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen taking a picture of her husband lying beside the infamous naked Taylor Swift mannequin. It can be remembered that Kanye West’s controversial song started the nasty war between Kimye and the 27-year-old pop star.

As detailed by Insider,“Famous” contains a few lines directed at Taylor Swift. The rapper also used words which offended the young singer.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that b***h famous I made that b***h famous.”

However, Kanye claimed that Taylor knew about the song and even gave her blessing. A few months later, Kim Kardashian aired a blurry, but definitely audible, video of Kanye and Taylor’s phone conversation, reported Insider. She later tweeted a bunch of snake emojis, which fans assumed was targeted at Taylor.

Fast forward to August 2017, Taylor Swift emerged from a long hiatus with a new album, Reputation. Her carrier single and its music video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” seems to be a bold response to the Kardashian-West couple. Also, the album’s teaser was a slithering snake–an obvious nod to Kim’s previous diss.

See Kim’s throwback Instagram post here.

For Taylor Swift’s fans, the timing of Kim’s throwback photo seems questionable. Taylor is now promoting her album after being away from the spotlight for a while. On Friday, she performed “Look What You Made Me Do” for the first time at the iHeart Radio’s “Jingle Ball” concert. According to Variety, the singer is expected to be more visible as she added more dates to her tour in 2018.

Swifties, as Taylor’s fans are called, immediately jumped on Kim’s IG post to defend their idol. Many of them shot back and called the reality star a rat for bringing up their feud. They also replied with rat emojis, just like Kim did with the snakes.

“Laughing because she called Taylor a snake for years,” one fan wrote. “Well, you know what snakes eat? Rats!”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian did not respond to the angry fans. She simply captioned her throwback post with the word “famous.”