Longest-Lasting Rainbow Known To Mankind Documented In Taiwan

A spectacular rainbow appeared and lasted for almost nine hours in Taiwan on Nov.30. It was the longest-lasting rainbow known to mankind that has been documented as of this time. The previous world record of rainbow lasted six hours in Yorkshire, England in 1994, according to the Guinness World Records.

The nine-hour rainbow was witnessed by the professors and students of the Chinese Culture University in Taipei’s mountains. They documented the visibility of the rare rainbow and they plan to submit it for a world record.

Chou Kun-Hsuan, a professor in the Chinese Culture University in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, described the rainbow as amazing and rare. He further said that it felt like a gift from the sky. He added that when they broke the previous record after passing six hours, he was hardly able to stay seated for lunch, as noted by BBC.

In their observations with pictures and video recordings, they showed that the rainbow lasted from 06:57 till 15:55. That is about 8 hours and 58 minutes.

Chou is planning to apply to Guinness World Records for the world’s longest visible rainbow. He said that with the 10,000 pictures they took in their department alone, he is confident that they could prove to Guinness second by second that this rainbow lasted for nine hours, as noted by the Guardian.

Chou explained why the rainbow lasts for a long time. This is due to the season monsoon blowing in from the northeast that had trapped the moisture in the air. Then, the moisture generated clouds, light, steady rain, and relatively slow paced wind, which are all ideal conditions for the appearance of rainbows.

Meanwhile, a rabbi from Israel said that a rainbow is not only a precious sight to be enjoyed. Rabbi Shimon Apisdorf, a Jewish author and educator, said that God showed Noah the rainbow after He destroyed the world. He added that the contrast between the destruction that had just rained down from heaven and the pretty rainbow God placed in the sky, intermingled with the angry storm clouds, could have been astounding. He continued that God was showing Noah that the same source of destruction could also be a source of beauty and healing.

He also emphasized that an ephemeral rainbow as an assurance from God was sufficient in Biblical times since only He had apocalyptic capabilities. However, in the current political atmosphere, citing threats from Iran and North Korea, such long-lasting heavenly sign could be understood as a powerful message for mankind, according to Breaking Israel News.