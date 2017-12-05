Yellowstone Super Volcanic Eruption: The Truth About The Doomsday Theory

There are several doomsday conspiracy theories you can read on the Internet. One of the most recent ones is that the end of humanity would be brought by something from within the Earth’s core, instead of a planet or an asteroid crashing on our planet. A team of scientists studied the eruptions in Yellowstone, and some theorists believe results suggest the next big eruption could happen soon.

According to a study of the team from Briston University, deadly eruptions may occur every 17,000 years or so. Two of the most recent huge eruptions from Yellowstone happened 20,000 and 30,000 years ago. So this suggests that the next one might be about to happen.

What would happen if the Yellowstone supervolcano erupts?

There is a concern that the threat may be real given the characteristics of Yellowstone volcano. Yellowstone is huge and it is like a cauldron of magma that when it explodes, the magma would burst out of multiple exit points. Lava would gush out and ash would be spewed skyward. When Yellowstone had a super eruption 630,000 years ago, the ash it spewed was too thick that it caused a “volcanic winter,” blocked the sun’s rays and cooled the earth, according to Inverse.

There is no enough magma to have a super eruption

In an interview with RT, Michael Poland, Scientist-in-Charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, debunked the theory and allayed fears of a supervolcanic threat.

For one, he explained that for Yellowstone to blow its top, there needs to be a really huge amount of magma in the subsurface. Poland said that the evidence showed that most of the magma reservoir underneath the Yellowstone is solid and 15 percent is molten. This means that the magma beneath the surface of the volcano is not enough to have a super eruption.

“I think the odds of a supereruption in our lifetime, in our children’s lifetimes, in our grandchildren’s lifetimes are astronomically small. I couldn’t even quantify it, it’s not something I’m worried about,” Poland said when asked about the possibility of Yellowstone having a really huge eruption.

Poland clarified that there are thousands of earthquake swarms at Yellowstone, and while a recent 4.5 quake was noticeable, the volcano has swarms all the time. It is what the volcano does, but he doubts that an eruption from Yellowstone would be the one to kill humanity. He pointed out two other bigger eruptions in the past—one in Indonesia 74,000 years ago and one in New Zealand 27,000 years ago—yet humanity survived.

“The idea that Yellowstone is going to erupt and kill us all is so demonstrably false. There’s an odd disconnect I think between common sense and reality and what we know to be true and false based on past events and this irrational fear about Yellowstone in particular,” he added.

The UK scientists who conducted the studies also said that people should not be worried about super eruptions as the estimates are “comfortably longer than our civilization.”