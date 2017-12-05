New Ice Age Cave System Unearthed Beneath Montreal

Two cave explorers discovered an ice age cave system underneath the city of Montreal in Canada. It is located beneath the Pie-XII Park, in which the original portion of the cave had been found in 1812. However, cave experts thought that there were more hidden caves underneath the city, and they were not mistaken.

Daniel Caron and Luc Le Blanc, both speleologists, discovered the network of caves in October. The cave system extends in almost 700 feet and about six meters deep. It is connected to the Saint-Leonard Cavern and must be traversed by boat, according to BBC.

Caron and Le Blanc started their cave exploration in 2014. They began searching for new passages in the St. Leonard caverns. They used devices such as radiolocation kit and a diving rod.

Meanwhile, in 2015, they discovered a small, narrow opening at the back of one cave. They looked at the small opening and saw a big room just behind the wall. These cave walls are made of solid limestone and to open a passage, they must drill.

Le Blanc said that with just a regular hammer drill and chisel and hammer they were able to open an opening that was big enough so that they could see beyond the end of the fissure. They explored their new discovery and entered a big room, climbed down, and entered a tall, narrow hall.

Le Blanc describes the walls as perfectly smooth and the ceiling as perfectly horizontal. The ceiling could be about 20 feet high. There are stalactites and stalagmites throughout the passage. The stalagmites take about a thousand years to grow, according to Quebec Speological Society.

He further said that finding caves at high latitudes is less common than when hunting for caves closer to the equator. He added that most form over a period of time when water dissolves underlying rock. However, the cold temperatures of Quebec make the water less acidic and thus slow the cave-making process, as noted by National Geographic.

Meanwhile, they stopped their cave exploration when there was water spilling in the cave. They are planning to return in February 2018 after the water stops from spilling and wanes.