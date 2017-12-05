Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Suffers Ankle Injury Against Pelicans, Has X-Rays Taken

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors got a scare as a bad-looking Stephen Curry injury occurred late in the game. The former two-time NBA MVP ended up landing awkwardly on his foot and injuring his ankle on a defensive play in the fourth quarter. Moments later, he was seen hobbling on the other end of the court and eventually had to be taken out of the game before heading back to the locker room. Later, Curry was seen on crutches and X-rays were taken as well. Here’s the latest Stephen Curry injury update on the seriousness of the ankle issue and how long he might be out of action.

Per ESPN‘s report from Monday’s game, Curry’s injury happened during the fourth quarter when he stepped on E’Twaun Moore’s foot with his own right foot. Following the play, Curry went down on the hardwood but got back to his feet. Once he and the Warriors had got back down to the other end, Curry was clearly limping around, and Golden State ended up taking him out of the game. He would head back to the locker room area and have medical examinations done. Following the game, he was seen in a walking boot and on crutches.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a sprained right ankle against the Pelicans on Monday night. Ben Margot / AP Images

It was reported that Stephen Curry has a sprained right ankle. In good news for the Warriors, X-rays were taken and those came back negative but Curry may be sidelined still for several games. The next game on the schedule will be a Golden State Warriors’ road trip to Charlotte to play the Hornets. After that, Golden State is scheduled to take on Detroit Pistons on the road Friday before returning home for back-to-back games at Oracle against Portland and Dallas.

In Monday’s game, Curry ended up helping his team make a huge comeback. The All-Star guard scored 15 of his 31 points in just the third quarter as the Warriors overcome a 20-point deficit. They’d go on to win the game 125-115 in New Orleans. Curry also recorded 11 assists in the game.

Steph Curry scores 15 points in the 3rd quarter as the @warriors have erased a 20-point deficit… @warriors 100@PelicansNBA 98 NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/oTObLURbbE — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2017

Now it appears he’ll be taking some time off. It’s not the first time the former two-time NBA MVP has been out of action due to ankle issues. Back in 2011, Curry had surgery on the same right ankle because of torn ligaments he’d suffered from multiple sprains. Despite returning to the court for the 2011-12 NBA season, he suffered another sprain of the ankle and then a tendon sprain a month later. He’d end up with another surgery that April of 2012.

In the 2016 NBA Playoffs, Warriors’ fans saw Curry go down with an ankle injury and then a sprained right knee against the Houston Rockets. That ended up sidelining him for two weeks due to a sprained right MCL. Curry was never quite the same that postseason after the injuries but fans are hoping this latest incident won’t be anything that ends up requiring season-ending surgery. So far it appears as if this will be more of a “wait and see” type situation as he recovers.