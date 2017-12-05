Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Pose On Red Carpet Together For First Time In Years

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are once again winning hearts as they pose for the cameras.

The Hollywood couple was photographed attending the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Awards on Sunday as they made their first red carpet walk together since co-starring on That ’70s Show, according to Today.

While the pair has been married since 2015 and share two children together, Mila and Ashton are rarely photographed walking the red carpet together.

In fact, Kunis was spotted solo as she attended the Bad Moms Christmas premiere in October. She was also photographed alone during the September Jim Beam Vanilla launch, for which she is a spokesperson.

As for the couple’s big night out this past weekend, it’s been reported this was the first time they posed together on a red carpet since the actors starred in the hit series That ’70s Show.

The sitcom aired from late 1990s to 2006, which means Kunis and Kutcher have reportedly not walked a red carpet together since before they were married.

The Daily Mail is reporting Sunday evening’s award ceremony was the first time in 17 years that Mila and Ashton posed for the cameras together.

The site states the last time the duo posed for red carpet cameras was in 2000, which explains why their recent awards outing is making a splash.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Mila opted for a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, as reported by Today, while Ashton went with a classic tuxedo. They were in Mountain View, California to help honor achievements in math and science at the ceremony.

Today continued on to state the couple seemed happy during their night out together as Kutcher put his arm around his wife’s waist and whispered into her ear.

Kunis can be seen laughing in some of the photographs as she does indeed appear to be quite content with her date night.

While this was the first time in a long time that Mila and Ashton were officially photographed together, the pair does regularly make headlines thanks to paparazzi images.

The A-listers are routinely photographed out and about near Los Angeles as they run errands and take their young children out to eat.

In July, Kunis and Kutcher were clearly spotted in public with both of their kids for the first time. Paparazzi managed to get photos of the couple as they watched a diving competition with daughter Wyatt and infant son Dimitri.

While the parents tend to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, it seems they let their guard down long enough for fans to get a look at their adorable family.

Now, it appears Kunis and Kutcher were ready to make headlines yet again as they lovingly posed on the red carpet.