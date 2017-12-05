‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny And Jason Hunt The Mastermind As Details Of Drew’s Past Emerge After Arrest

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of December 4 state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) obtains information that leads to the twin study mastermind. He teams up with Jason (Steve Burton) to uncover the identity of the person who arranged for the kidnap of Jason and Drew (Billy Miller)m and used them as guinea pigs in Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) memory swap experiment, according to spoilers from TV Source Magazine.

Sonny obtains information about the possible whereabouts of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) calls Faison and warns him that Sonny and Jason are after him. Therefore, if Faison ever stayed at the address they believe is his current location, they won’t find him there. The GH villain would go into hiding after Obrecht warns him.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny and Jason break into an apartment with their guns drawn, but instead of Faison, they find a woman sitting and having a drink by the fireplace. The woman is Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), Faison’s daughter with Obrecht.

Sonny and Jason question Britt (Kelly Thiebaud). She could provide information about her father’s current location.

General Hospital spoilers tease exciting drama, action, and suspense, as Britt’s information launches Sonny and Jason on a man hunt. It is unlikely that Faison is the study mastermind. He would only provide Sonny and Jason with information that leads them to someone higher up, the mastermind who chose to use Jason and Drew as guinea pigs for a villainous purpose.

Kim Talks To Sam and Drew

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, December 5, indicate that Kim (Tamara Braun) meets Drew (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco). It isn’t clear what she talks about when they meet, but it is likely related to Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) quest for his father. She could also warn them about something linked to her past with Drew.

Meanwhile, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) shares the result of the DNA paternity test with Oscar (Garren Stitt). Current GH buzz suggests Drew might not be Oscar’s father.

Amy Learns About Maxie’s Secret

General Hospital spoilers state that Amy (Risa Dorken) gets a pleasant surprise. She learns that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is pregnant. She goes excitedly to congratulate the couple. Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie own up about their secret.

Ned Plans Next Move In Aftermath Of Twin Revelation

After efforts to make peace between Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Monica (Leslie Charleson) who clashed over the Christmas decor, Ned (Wally Kurth) discusses the future of ELQ with Alexis (Nancy Lee Gran) and Michael (Chad Duell). He shares his plans for ELQ in the aftermath of Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) revelation that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) is the real Jason Morgan.

The return of Steve Burton’s character as Jason Morgan means that adjustments have to be made to the distribution of company stocks. General Hospital spoilers tease that Ned tells Alexis and Michael that he plans to buy Drew and Jason (Steve Burton) out of ELQ, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. However Michael and Alexis might feel that the twins are unlikely to agree to Ned’s suggestion. Drew, in particular, could prove difficult while he is struggling with a crisis of his own.

Six and Sonny confront Obrecht about Jason on today's @GeneralHospital! What does she know? —> https://t.co/pISTFLEku7 #GH pic.twitter.com/Hyw0GQeZ9Y — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 30, 2017

Drew’s Past Emerges After Arrest

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease trouble for Billy Miller’s character after Andre’s revelation that he is Andrew Kane (“Drew”). GH spoilers state that Drew is arrested. Sam is upset and demands to know why her husband is being arrested.

Some GH fans speculated that Drew might have been arrested because he went AWOL. Drew was a Navy SEAL, but he was abducted and used, along with his brother, Jason, for the memory swap experiment. However, the military authorities might not be aware that he was abducted, so they conduct investigations. Meanwhile, Drew is arrested pending investigation into the circumstances of his going AWOL.

Other fans have suggested that the arrest could be due to a crime he committed in the past before he was kidnapped. We still don’t know much about Drew’s past, so fans can only speculate. However, some fans have pointed out that comments by Kim (Tamara Braun), who knew Drew as a Navy SEAL 15 years ago in San Diego, did not suggest he was a criminal. Her comments suggested that he was an adventurous and carefree person who might have unintentionally gotten into trouble with the law.

Regardless of the reason for his arrest, it will provide an opportunity to uncover some details about Drew’s history as Andrew Kane (Andrew Cain).