Taylor Swift Advances Her Edgy Rebrand To The Cover Of British ‘Vogue’

Taylor Swift donned the cover of British Vogue and carried out the edgy look that she previously revealed to fans following the release of her new album, Reputation. British Vogue’s new Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, received much praise for his first issue featuring model Adwoa Aboah. Enningful followed up with a successful 2018 launch.

British Vogue brought in famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to capture the Grammy-award winning singer for the magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Edward Enninful himself styled Taylor Swift’s 12-page shoot and according to the magazine, it “sets the precedent for #NewVogue’s exciting year ahead,” according to People magazine.

Taylor wore a red, ruffled, leather Saint Laurent minidress by Anthony Vaccarello for her cover shot. The edgy dress which looks familiar since Anja Rubik modeled the look on the spring-summer 2018 Paris runway in September.

In Taylor’s Vogue photo shoot, Swift stuck to the new beauty look she had been sporting since releasing her “Look At What You Made Me Do” music video. Taylor Swift graced the cover with a vampy maroon lip, slick curls, and with pressed bangs pinned away from her forehead.

Thank you @Edward_Enninful, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for your passion, spirit and contagious laughter on set. @BritishVogue #NewVogue pic.twitter.com/cQiufPKkDS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 4, 2017

Similar to Edward Enninful, the world will be watching Taylor Swift and her evolving style when she embarks on her world tour in 2018. Swift’s corresponding spread captures her “transformative fashion journey” in which Swift models an array of garments from a feminine sparkly dress to a more structural, studded black top.

Edward Enninful wrote in a statement about his experience working with Taylor Swift.

“For me, the chance to help transform America’s most fascinating sweetheart was a joy… As we took the pop icon on an epic fashion journey with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, what struck me most about Taylor was her brilliant sense of humour, but also how, for a woman in her twenties, she has an incredible sense of who she is.”

Edward complimented Taylor and called her a world-class lyricist. Swift even wrote a poem for Vogue on the subject of reinvention and moving forward. Enningful said Taylor takes her duties as a role model very seriously.

Inescapable I’m not even gonna try. And if I get burned, At least we were electrified. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:42pm PST

“Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message. That said, even superstars aren’t immune to the power of a great dress. Taylor says she has never seen herself transformed like this before, and I was very touched to see how emotional she was at the end of our shoot day in London.”

The full photoshoot will be included in the January issue of British Vogue is on sale Friday, December 8.

Deep blue, but you painted me golden. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Edward Enninful took over British Vogue following Alexandra Shulman, who had been in command of the influential fashion publication for the last 25 years. Edward Enningful began his duties at the magazine on August 1 of 2017 and said the honor is “truly a dream come true.” Enninful was only 18-years-old when he became the fashion director of i-D magazine when it was discovered that he had a prodigious talent, according to Time.

“I grew up reading British Vogue – I am so honoured and humbled to be taking up the mantle of editor… I realise I am stepping into the shoes of a hugely respected editor in the shape of Alexandra Shulman, someone who has chosen to leave at the top of their game with a legacy of 25 years of success.”

Enninful created substantial and lasting bonds with international models like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss that began in his shy teenage years. The Ghanaian-born fashion savant worked closely on the much talked about Italian Vogue black models only edition in 2008.

Chief executive of the British Fashion Council, Caroline Rush, praised the new editor as “forward-thinking, innovative, commercially astute and a true revolutionary when it comes to his ideas on what fashion should be.” Enninful, 45, then collected an OBE in 2016 for services to diversity in fashion.