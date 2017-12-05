Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx: Rumored Couple Attends Same NYC Event, Leave Separately

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have yet to speak up about rumors suggesting that they are a couple but they have recently been spotted attending the same event in New York City, sparking dating rumors once more.

Tom Cruise’s 38-year-old baby mama and the 49-year-old singer fueled speculations about their real relationship after they were spotted in the event and entered the same room almost at the same time during an event held in the Big Apple on Monday.

According to E! News, the rumored couple made a rare appearance at the launch of Privé Revaux Eyewear’s flagship store in New York City. Although they arrived at the venue separately, an eyewitness told the outlet that they were in the same room at some point during the affair.

E! News said Foxx arrived on scene at around 7:30 p.m., donning black jeans and a gray wool coat over his coordinated T-shirt. After mingling with the store’s employees, he was spotted proceeding to the DJ booth where he pumped up the dance floor.

“He was very friendly and had great energy,” the eyewitness said.

The source went on to reveal that Katie Holmes arrived “looking flawless” just as Jamie Foxx introduced Odell Beckham Jr. on stage. According to the source, he went into the back room when she had just arrived.

Katie Holmes supported her longtime rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx tonight at the opening of his #PriveRevaux store in NYC! https://t.co/uCawk0lQlq — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 5, 2017

While there wasn’t anyone to account what happened in that room, the eyewitness revealed that the rumored couple didn’t leave the event at the same time as Suri Cruise’s mom left earlier than the Django Unchained actor.

Based on a report from Just Jared, Foxx was a “celebrity visionary,” a.k.a. a brand partner, for the eyewear line and Holmes attended the event to show her support for him.

Also in attendance was the company’s VP of Celebrity Relations, Dave Osokow, who was later seen escorting Katie into the affair.

Prior to this sighting, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been the subject of several rumors about their speculated relationship. One of them suggested that the real reason why they stayed mum about it is because of the “dating ban” clause in her divorce with Tom Cruise, as reported by Radar Online in September 2016.

According to the outlet, the Dawson’s Creek alum got a speedy divorce from the Mission Impossible star in exchange for a couple of conditions that allegedly included a five-year dating ban.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri.”

Desperate to get away from the failed marriage, Katie reportedly agreed to the terms and got $4.8 million in child support and $5 million for herself. However, this information remains unverified as of the writing of this article so it is best to take it with a grain of salt.

Stay tuned for more updates on Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx dating rumors.