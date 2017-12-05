Jay Leno Says Elon Musk’s Tesla Corporation ‘Should Be Applauded’ So, ‘Why Do You Wish It Would Fail?’

Jay Leno is standing up for Elon Musk and the Tesla Corporation in the video below. According to Mr. Leno, Musk is “making a go of it,” in one of the toughest industries to break into. Jay says Elon deserves recognition for his accomplishments in the auto industry, not criticism.

Jay Leno said in the video below, Elon Musk should be applauded for developing the Tesla.

“The fact that Tesla is making a go of it and quite successfully I think is impressive and should be applauded.”

Elon Musk received significant criticism, in the early days for his electric cars, but as Jay Leno points out, fully 5 percent of all auto manufacturers go out of business yearly. Even the biggest companies like Ford and Chevrolet have struggled from time to time. Tesla has been harshly criticized along the way, but despite it all, Elon Musk succeeded in creating a desirable electric car.

Jay Leno is calling out Elon Musk’s critics, saying people are eager to “tear Tesla apart.” Jay Leno wants to know why so many people are critical of Elon Musk and his electric cars.

Jay Leno states in the video he doesn’t understand why there are so many Elon Musk haters.

“Here’s a guy [Elon Musk] building an American car in America using American labor and paying the union wage. Dong the whole bit, why are you not rooting for him to be successful. Why do you wish it would fail? I don’t quite understand.”

Jay Leno makes a good point. Why would people want Elon Musk to fail with Tesla? Even if Tesla electric cars aren’t on everyone’s wish list yet, why are people eager for Tesla to fail?

After all, as Jay Leno points out, Elon Musk is hiring American workers, developing new technology, and helping the economy. The success of Tesla is a win not only for the environment but also for the American economy.

The Jay Leno video shows that Elon Musk borrowed $465 million but after some dire predictions from the camp of naysayers, Elon Musk surprised everyone when Tesla paid off that loan ten years early. Tesla stock is strong as well according to the video below.

Elon Musk was criticized at first because the public underestimated the power of an electric car. Elon Musk is proving them wrong with fast, powerful Tesla cars and trucks that can now outperform their gas-powered counterparts. Few could have foreseen what Tesla has become.

In the same spirit as Jay Leno, the Financial Review explains how the writer, Vivek Wadhwa, who owns a Tesla S and has a Model 3 on order, feels about Elon Musk’s electric cars.

“I have referred to my Tesla Model S as ‘a spaceship that travels on land’. It drives differently from any other kind of car and is lightning fast, smooth and slick. To me, other electric vehicles, such as the BMW i3, the Mercedes B-Class, the Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Bolt, all of which I have driven, seem by comparison to be a clumsy repackaging of old technologies.”

Tesla Model X Yauhen D / Shutterstock

Jay Leno points out Elon Musk’s success, and the Financial Review agrees, stating that Tesla is so much more than a car, and the Tesla company so much more than a car company. Tesla is also an energy company, offering the Powerwall for home electricity storage, as well as grid-scale battery storage systems.

Tesla is also on the brink of creating a completely autonomous, self-driving vehicle. Even more exciting, many Tesla vehicles built now will have the capacity to upgrade easily to become self-driving, autonomous vehicles.

Tesla Model 3 Chuck Burton / AP Images

While Elon Musk’s success with Tesla was far from a sure bet, Jay Leno makes a point that Musk and Tesla deserve well-earned praise.