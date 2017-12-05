Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Packed On Sweetness As They Performed Christmas Duet On ‘The Voice’ [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially kicked off Christmas season at The Voice on last night’s show. As a sweet surprise for the audience, the couple hit the stage to sing their holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Prior to the show, Gwen Stefani went on Instagram to tease her fans about her special duet with Blake Shelton. The No Doubt singer, who just came back from a show in Dubai, posted videos of her preparing for the performance.

“My friend Blake Shelton and I did a song together, and we will be performing here at The Voice,” Gwen said in one of her IG clips.

“I’m really excited. It looks incredible!”

Blake and Gwen were so sweet to each other even at rehearsals. At one point, Gwen adorably called him “Blakey,” and teased him about his Sexiest Man Alive People Magazine cover.

Blake started their performance in the middle of The Voice stage, while Gwen entered from the side with the dancers. The two were matching in color-coordinated outfits–Blake wore a maroon plaid shirt under a black vest, while Gwen wore a black see-through dress with maroon details. After the number, the couple hugged and Blake planted a sweet kiss on Gwen’s forehead.

Back on @NBCTheVoice tonight to perform #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas w/ @BlakeShelton! Tune in on @nbc Gx ????????❄️ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

This was the first time for Blake and Gwen to perform the song, which they also wrote together, live. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is part of Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album, which debuted at No. 1 at the Holiday Albums Chart.

Speaking with People, Blake narrated how he and Gwen came up with their hit holiday jingle. According to the country singer, the song was Gwen’s idea but he added a few lines. Blake, ever the proud and supportive boyfriend, said that he’s happiest when he makes his special lady happy.

“She was so excited. I love seeing her that happy. She’s so happy when she’s writing and just hearing that in her voice and how into it she was, I just couldn’t stop thinking about [it] so I got my guitar out and thought, ‘I wonder if I could help her in some way?'”

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

The song, with its upbeat tune and hopeful lyrics, ended up to mirror their personal love story. The power couple fell in love on The Voice back in 2015, when Gwen was one of the coaches. Both of them were reeling from public divorces–Gwen from Gavin Rossdale and Blake from Miranda Lambert.

Two years into their relationship, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are more in love than ever. In fact, the couple is often caught kissing and displaying their affection for each other in the public and even on social media. “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” is their second collaboration, after “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

Watch their Christmas duet below! The Voice Season 13 airs every Monday and Tuesday, 8/7c on NBC.