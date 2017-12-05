WWE Superstar Falsely Accused Of Cheating On Wife, Responds On Twitter

When superstars take part in social media, they open themselves up to ridicule and abuse by both fans and haters alike. One superstar who usually loves taking part in this is WWE superstar Kevin Owens. Often when fans attack Owens on social media, he delivers back to them and takes it mostly in fun. However, a recent online attack against Kevin went way beyond the line when someone hacked his wife’s social media account and accused him of cheating on her.

The Kevin Owens Cheating Allegations

On Monday, IWNerd reported that huge WWE rumors spread over Twitter that indicated that Kevin Owens cheated on his wife and the two had split up due to his unfaithfulness. Following the rumors, Owens deleted his Instagram account.

WWE fans all over Twitter, as well as Kevin Owens detractors, lashed out against the WWE superstar about his perceived personal problems with his wife. The problem came when it turned out that the WWE rumors about Owens were lies.

Kevin Owens’ Wife Comes To His Defense

Kevin Owens wife posted a response to the accusations on Instagram. She posted that her account was hacked and someone made the false accusations while pretending to be her. The Miz’s wife, Maryse posted a copy of that response on Twitter to help clear up the false claims about Owens.

Rumor KILLER On The Kevin Owens Story Floating Around Details Here: https://t.co/IX2rVCGY21 pic.twitter.com/Y7V6okjnpF — IWNerd.com (@InnerN3rd) December 4, 2017

According to Kevin Owens wife, there is nothing wrong with her relationship with Owens. She said she was hacked and that the reason Kevin deleted his Instagram account was that they believed the same person who hacked her account also hacked his.

Kevin Owens did go on Twitter and respond to the social media attacks against him and the lies about his relationship with his wife. While Owens usually loves to mess around with fans, he was very blunt and to the point this time around.

In Kevin Owens post, he said that social media is a “cesspool” and he is depressed at how some people try to ruin the lives of others for no reason. Owens said that his Instagram is gone now and is angry because people are “going after” his wife now on that social media platform.

The WWE superstar then said that the entire situation is disgusting. Kevin Owens also said that he would never do this to his own family.